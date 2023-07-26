Newcastle vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Goal fest in pre-season friendly

Our betting expert offers up his Newcastle vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips ahead of this pre-season clash on US soil.

Newcastle exceeded most expectations last season, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, while Chelsea finished in the bottom half after a disappointing campaign.

Now the pair move one step closer to the beginning of the new campaign with this pre-season friendly in Atlanta.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Anthony Gordon to score at any time @ 9/4 with bet365

Mykhailo Mudryk to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365

Expect high-scoring affair

Both of these teams have been involved in a number of high-scoring clashes on their American tour. Chelsea began with a 5-0 win over Wrexham before beating Brighton 4-3.

Newcastle contested a 3-3 draw against Aston Villa in their opening match on US soil and also enjoyed a 2-1 win over Rangers and a 3-2 victory against Gateshead when preparing domestically.

It’s clear to see from these results that teams are much more open in these friendlies than they tend to be in a Premier League outing and the likelihood is that the trend for entertaining affairs will continue.

Back over 3.5 goals in what should be an end-to-end affair between two teams who are also likely to rotate their squads a lot.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Gordon can continue to impress

Anthony Gordon failed to make a major impact in his first six months at Newcastle following his move from Everton, but winning Player of the Tournament at the Under-21 European Championship looks to have boosted his confidence no end.

The forward netted twice in that tournament and has looked a constant threat in Newcastle’s pre-season matches. This could be the occasion in which he gets his first goal in this run of friendlies.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Tip 2: Anthony Gordon to score at any time @ 9/4 with bet365

Mudryk aiming for bounce-back campaign

Another player who didn’t quite live up to expectations in his first campaign for a new club was Mykhailo Mudryk, who came with a big fee from Dynamo Kyiv.

The Ukrainian has come off the bench in both of Chelsea’s pre-season friendlies and, as a result, he may be handed a starting berth against Newcastle.

Mudryk, who netted against Brighton last time out and looked dangerous throughout, could follow that with another goal against the Magpies.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Tip 3: Mykhailo Mudryk to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365