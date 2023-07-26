Newcastle vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Goal fest in pre-season friendly

Newcastle exceeded most expectations last season, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, while Chelsea finished in the bottom half after a disappointing campaign.
Now the pair move one step closer to the beginning of the new campaign with this pre-season friendly in Atlanta.
Newcastle vs Chelsea Betting Tips
Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4
Anthony Gordon to score at any time @ 9/4
Mykhailo Mudryk to score at any time @ 3/1
Expect high-scoring affair
Both of these teams have been involved in a number of high-scoring clashes on their American tour. Chelsea began with a 5-0 win over Wrexham before beating Brighton 4-3.
Newcastle contested a 3-3 draw against Aston Villa in their opening match on US soil and also enjoyed a 2-1 win over Rangers and a 3-2 victory against Gateshead when preparing domestically.
It’s clear to see from these results that teams are much more open in these friendlies than they tend to be in a Premier League outing and the likelihood is that the trend for entertaining affairs will continue.
Back over 3.5 goals in what should be an end-to-end affair between two teams who are also likely to rotate their squads a lot.
Newcastle vs Chelsea Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365
Gordon can continue to impress
Anthony Gordon failed to make a major impact in his first six months at Newcastle following his move from Everton, but winning Player of the Tournament at the Under-21 European Championship looks to have boosted his confidence no end.
The forward netted twice in that tournament and has looked a constant threat in Newcastle’s pre-season matches. This could be the occasion in which he gets his first goal in this run of friendlies.
Newcastle vs Chelsea Tip 2: Anthony Gordon to score at any time @ 9/4 with bet365
Mudryk aiming for bounce-back campaign
Another player who didn’t quite live up to expectations in his first campaign for a new club was Mykhailo Mudryk, who came with a big fee from Dynamo Kyiv.
The Ukrainian has come off the bench in both of Chelsea’s pre-season friendlies and, as a result, he may be handed a starting berth against Newcastle.
Mudryk, who netted against Brighton last time out and looked dangerous throughout, could follow that with another goal against the Magpies.
Newcastle vs Chelsea Tip 3: Mykhailo Mudryk to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365