Newcastle vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: with Magpies star backed to score again

Our betting expert brings you his Newcastle vs Brighton predictions and betting tips with 7/2 result and goals tipped alongside in form goalscorer

Newcastle United and Brighton will continue their quests to qualify for Europe as they collide at St James' Park on Thursday night in the Premier League.

Newcastle vs Brighton Betting Tips:

Draw and both teams to score @ 7/2 with bet365

Callum Wilson to score anytime @ 5/4 with bet365

Bruno Guimaraes to be shown a card @ 7/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Tough to split high-flying duo

Nobody would have expected to see Newcastle and Brighton both competing for Europe this season, and yet, if results go their way, both will be playing around the continent next year.

Newcastle have continued to silence their doubters under Eddie Howe as they have only lost at home to Liverpool and Arsenal this season.

Last week's defeat to Arsenal was followed up by a 2-2 draw with Leeds, but Newcastle know what is at stake, and in front of their home fans, they will be doing all they can to avoid defeat.

After losing 5-1 to Everton, Brighton responded emphatically by beating Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium; proving they can mix it with the best.

Like Newcastle, they may be happy with a share of the points, whereas a defeat could derail their progress, ahead of their final few matches.

Newcastle vs Brighton Bet 1: Draw and both teams to score @ 7/2 with bet365

Wilson to lead by example

This year's goalscoring headlines have focused on Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, with the former expected to fire Manchester City to the league title.

Kane has broken numerous records for Tottenham, leaving Ivan Toney, Mohamed Salah and Callum Wilson to do their work without much fuss.

Wilson has had to battle injuries once again, but he is a threat whenever he is on the pitch. The former Bournemouth ace has scored 10 in his last nine games, yet he has only started four of those matches - Brighton's defence will have their work cut out to silence him.

Newcastle vs Brighton Bet 2: Callum Wilson to score anytime @ 5/4 with bet365

Guimaraes may struggle to keep Brighton at bay

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Leeds on Saturday and he may well collect another this week.

The Brazil international is known for his fiery nature, but in general, he has shown he can keep his emotions in check.

However, on Thursday, he will have his work cut out in midfield, trying to stop Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma and Julio Enciso.

Brighton have so much quality and pace across their midfield that, if they break free, Guimaraes may get caught out and need to take one for the team to keep his side in the contest.

At 7/2, he offers good value for a card, especially in a match that means so much to both teams.

Newcastle vs Brighton Bet 3: Bruno Guimaraes to be shown a card @ 7/2 with bet365