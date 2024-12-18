Get three Newcastle vs Brentford predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Wednesday’s 19:45 EFL Cup Quarter-Final (18/12/2024).

Newcastle were EFL Cup runners up in 2022-23 and their quest to go one better continues against Brentford, who reached the competition’s semi-finals in the 2020-21 campaign.

Newcastle vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tynesiders can take a step forward

Newcastle have big long-term ambitions in the Premier League, but they are also desperate to land a trophy and can maintain their EFL Cup challenge with a home victory over Brentford.

The hectic festive schedule is fast approaching but that is unlikely to dissuade Magpies manager Eddie Howe from selecting a strong starting line-up.

He is fully aware of Newcastle fans’ hunger for silverware and has the benefit of a reasonably healthy squad after there were no reported issues to come out of Saturday’s 4-0 triumph at home to Leicester.

Beating the Foxes ended a four-game winless sequence and eased some of the pressure on Howe’s shoulders.

But he knows that a failure to get past Brentford would lose a lot of the goodwill and raise the stakes in the build up to Saturday’s Premier League trip to Ipswich.

The Bees would also love to continue their cup run but they are disadvantaged by a lack of preparation time.

Thomas Frank’s side put a big effort into Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Chelsea and their trip to Newcastle is the second of three matches in seven days.

There could be several changes on the visitors’ teamsheet and a few of their fringe players may struggle to cope with such a demanding fixture.

Classy Isak could bury the Bees

Alexander Isak is in a rich vein of form - scoring in seven of his last nine club appearances - and he looks a worthy favourite to open the scoring.

The 25-year-old Swede contributed a goal and an assist in the weekend demolition of the Foxes before being withdrawn after 72 minutes, affording him the chance to soak up the adoration of the home fans.

Isak should be fresh and full of confidence and he can stay on the scoring trail.

Rusty Ajer may enter the book

Brentford appear certain to ring the changes and one of the beneficiaries could be Kristoffer Ajer, who is in line for his first start since mid-October.

Ajer missed a couple of months with a foot injury, but came off the bench for Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Chelsea.

He has been booked three times in his last four club starts and looks a strong card candidate on Tyneside.

