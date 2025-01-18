Our football expert offers his Newcastle vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash, at 12:30 (18/1/2025).

Two of the most in-form sides in England go head-to-head on Saturday when Newcastle welcome Bournemouth to St James’ Park and the pair of European hopefuls could put on a thriller on Tyneside.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Antoine Semenyo to score or assist @ 2/1 with bet365

Ryan Christie to be booked @ 9/2 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Tyneside thriller on the cards

A mixed start to the season must seem an age ago for Newcastle, who have since won nine straight matches in a run which has seen them beat Aston Villa, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Led by Alexander Isak, who has scored nine times in six games, the rampant Magpies have netted 26 goals in that nine-match winning streak and they will go on the front foot again when Bournemouth arrive on Tyneside.

However, the Cherries are in fine form themselves, avoiding defeat in their last 10 games and fresh from a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, so they won’t go down without a fight at St James’ Park.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in eight of Bournemouth’s last 13 matches - it also landed in this fixture last term - and with so much attacking talent throughout the two squads, it looks likely to land again.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Semenyo set to star again

Isak won’t be the only in-form forward taking to the field at St James’ Park as Antoine Semenyo has enjoyed an excellent campaign and arrives having netted the equaliser against Chelsea.

Only Erling Haaland (83) has managed more shots than the Ghanaian’s 79 in the Premier League and his willingness to shoot from anywhere could prove pivotal in making the most of any opportunities against Newcastle, who could have the better of the chances on Saturday.

Semenyo has scored three goals and provided two assists in his last six appearances and, given that he netted at St James’ Park last term and set up Marcus Tavernier for the opener in August’s reverse fixture, he is fancied to be heavily involved on Tyneside.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Antoine Semenyo to score or assist @ 2/1 with bet365

Christie a prime card candidate

It is rare you see a midfielder as combative as Ryan Christie with odds as high as 9/2 for a booking and the price is simply too good to ignore.

The feisty Scot has been booked seven times in 20 Premier League games this term, including in the reverse fixture, and he could be kept busy by Bruno Guimaraes on Saturday.

The Brazilian has been fouled 69 times in the Premier League - at least 25 more than any other player - and Christie may be forced to bring him down on a few occasions, meaning he could fall foul of Stuart Attwell, who has dished out 22 cards in his last seven games.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Ryan Christie to be booked @ 9/2 with bet365