Check out our football expert’s Newcastle vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips, prior to Thursday’s 15:00 Premier League clash (26/12/2024).

Aston Villa pulled off one of the biggest results of their season when beating Manchester City last time out and they will aim to back that up when they travel to Newcastle, who are also on the up after three successive wins in all competitions.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Jhon Duran anytime goalscorer @ 3/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Matty Cash to be shown a card @ 11/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your bet365 welcome offer

Check out our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers to claim free football bets

Learn about the UK’s best bookmakers with our guide to the best betting sites around

Goals on the cards

Newcastle have been slightly disappointing this season, as injuries in defence and poor away form have seen them fail to replicate previous campaigns under Eddie Howe.

However, things have improved recently and three wins in a row with 11 goals scored in the process has lifted the mood.

But the north-east outfit are hard to fancy at odds-on given their inconsistency this term and the form that Villa have been showing, with the visitors winning four of their last five games in all competitions.

Newcastle have been involved in a number of high-scoring affairs recently, with their last five matches producing four or more goals, and a repeat of that could be on the cards.

Injuries to centre-back Sven Botman and goalkeeper Nick Pope have been an issue for the hosts but they have rediscovered their shooting boots recently and could put on a real show when they host Villa.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Duran could unsettle hosts

Jhon Duran has started the last three league games for Villa and could have usurped Ollie Watkins as Unai Emery’s preferred candidate for a central striker.

The Colombian has seven Premier League goals in just 571 minutes of action and his pace, power and unpredictability could cause real issues for this Newcastle backline.

Side with Duran to get on the scoresheet in this one, something he has achieved in each of his last four appearances in all competitions.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Jhon Duran anytime goalscorer @ 3/1 with bet365

Cash could be in trouble

Full-back is a position of weakness for Villa and it could be an area that Newcastle try to exploit.

Matty Cash faces a tough afternoon up against either Joelinton, Harvey Barnes or Anthony Gordon.

The Poland international has been carded four times in just 10 league starts and looks a prime candidate to pick up another caution in this game, just as he did on his last trip to St James’ Park in August last year.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Matty Cash to be shown a card @ 11/5 with bet365