How to Claim Sky Bet’s Newcastle vs Arsenal Offer

Visit Sky Bet using the promotional link and register as a new customer. Sign up for the £40 in Free Bets when you place any bet promotion. Make a deposit using an eligible payment method. Place your first Sky Bet wager as a single or each-way bet with a minimum stake of £5. Your qualifying bet must be placed at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00). Once you have completed the qualifying requirements, Sky Bet will credit four £10 free bet tokens, worth £40 in total. The free bets can be used on eligible single and each-way markets and expire 30 days after being credited. Free bet stakes are not returned with any winnings and cannot be withdrawn as cash. The offer is available exclusively to new Sky Betting & Gaming customers, with only the first bet counting towards qualification.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal resume their Premier League title defence with one of the more uncomfortable assignments on their schedule, travelling to St James' Park to face a Newcastle side that has caused them considerable problems in recent meetings.

The Gunners arrive in outstanding league form with 27 points from their opening 10 matches and five consecutive Premier League victories. Their defensive record has been particularly impressive, with Mikel Arteta's side keeping seven clean sheets and conceding just three times.

Arsenal's previous two league matches both ended in 1-0 victories, against Liverpool and Hull City, continuing a run of four consecutive Premier League wins without conceding. However, they travel north without Bukayo Saka after England international suffered a quad injury against Bayern Munich, while Martin Zubimendi is a major doubt with a hamstring problem.

Newcastle have found consistency considerably harder to come by. They took just 12 points from their opening 10 league games and have lost their last two Premier League matches at St James' Park, both by 1-0 scorelines against Aston Villa and Everton. Their most recent outing brought a 1-1 draw at Fulham, where Jacob Murphy's late opener was cancelled out by Rodrigo Muniz just three minutes later.

Joelinton is unavailable with a thigh problem, depriving Newcastle of an important physical presence in midfield, although Matias Fernandez-Pardo is back in contention after recovering from illness.

Sky Bet’s £40 Newcastle vs Arsenal Offer - Key Details

Sky Bet Offer Bet £5 Get £40 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £40 as 4 x £10 Free Bet tokens Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Min £5 deposit & qualifying bet (single, e/w or multiples) at odds 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens for Football BuildABets only. 1 x £10 bet token for Football Accas only. 1 x Ghost Leg Token for pre-match BuildABets only (min 5 legs, combined min odds 3/1, max stake varies). Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. All free bets/tokens expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions & T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org #ad Full T&Cs



+