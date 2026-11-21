How to Claim Betfred’s £50 Newcastle United vs Arsenal Offer

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Newcastle United vs Arsenal Preview

In Saturday’s evening kick-off, Arsenal will attempt to maintain their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table against Newcastle United.

Arsenal’s opening ten-game sequence of nine wins and one defeat is the joint-fifth greatest in Premier League history.

No team that has picked up more points from their first ten games has ever failed to win the title.

With Manchester City faltering and Liverpool in transition, Mikel Arteta’s team are in pole position to win consecutive Premier League titles.

But the Gunners still have several challenging fixtures to navigate, starting with Saturday’s trip to St James’ Park.

Arsenal have lost four of their last six away games against Newcastle.

In fact, since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, Newcastle have won 15 out of 19 home games against Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s a stadium many of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ struggle in. But this Newcastle team is different from those that have finished in the league’s top positions in recent seasons.

Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is one of several key players to have departed Newcastle over the last two summers.

The Brazilian international joined Arsenal for £75 million in August, and has since scored two goals in eight appearances for the London club.

He’s expected to partner Declan Rice, who leads the Premier League for assists this season, in midfield.

Martin Zubimendi may not be available from the bench, having picked up an injury in Spain’s clash with England last week.

Full-back Ben White scored for England during that game; he’ll battle with Jurriën Timber for the right-back position this weekend.

Mikel Arteta favoured the Dutchman in Arsenal’s recent victories against Liverpool and Hull City.

The Gunners kept clean sheets in both of those games and have only conceded five times this season.

Newcastle have only averaged 1.3 goals per game this season and may struggle to find the net against a resolute Arsenal defence.

Betfred offers odds of 9/2 (5.50) on Newcastle picking up all three points, while Arsenal can be backed at 4/7 (1.57).

Betfred’s £50 Newcastle United vs Arsenal Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

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