Newcastle vs AC Milan Predictions and Betting Tips: Toon to shake off fatigue in crunch tie

Our football betting expert offers his Newcastle vs AC Milan predictions and betting tips for their Champions League showdown from St James' Park.

Newcastle still believe a place in the last 16 of the Champions League isn't beyond them. For that to happen, Eddie Howe's men need to beat Milan and hope Paris Saint-Germain do not win at Borussia Dortmund in the other Group F tie.

Should the Magpies draw, that would ensure qualification for the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Newcastle vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Howe's men to get reward for early intent

Newcastle looked out on their feet as they crashed 4-1 at Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, a second working over inside three days, which doesn't augur well for a stern examination from AC Milan in their final Group F match.

The loss at Tottenham just days after a 3-0 drubbing at Everton showed how exposed the Toon are when injuries pile up.

And while the injury crisis feels less bleak this week than it did last, they are still short-handed, over-worked and have to be fearing their Champions League dream for this season dies on Wednesday night.

Eddie Howe's side are in a strange position of knowing a draw will see them qualify for the Europa League ahead of Milan on goal difference. But they could also qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League with a win and PSG failing to win in Dortmund.

Milan have no such stick-or-twist dilemmas – they have to win or they are out of Europe.

However, they are in no sort of form either, Saturday's 3-2 loss at Atalanta means they have won just three of their last ten across all competitions, dropping them right out of the title fight and leaving many observers believing Stefano Pioli's job may hinge on Wednesday's outcome.

Newcastle's home form is excellent this season - nine wins from 11 matches played - and expect them to ping the lids hard. Take them at a nice price of 6/4 to be leading at half-time for the sixth time at home this season.

Milan can pile up corners as they search for win

Newcastle are conceding more corners than they win in the Premier League, something of a surprise for a side with top-four pretensions.

The same is true in the Champions League, in which they have won 19 corners this season but given up 36.

Milan have won 33 corners in their group campaign and if, as is forecast, they will be chasing the game against a worn-out opponent, then the 13/8 they land corners match bet glory looks a nice price.

Back Wilson to deliver against under-pressure Italians

One man who will be fresh for Newcastle is Callum Wilson, who can find the net against the Rossoneri.

The Toon's eight-goal marksman got a half-hour run-out in Sunday's 4-1 loss at Spurs after a month off, and he looked far sharper than Alexander Isak.

It would be a major surprise if Wilson doesn't get a chance to ruffle Milanese feathers from the off and the Toon penalty taker looks a fair bet at 4/1 to open the scoring.

