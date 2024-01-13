Newcastle v Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: 13/5 goalscorer fancied for Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Newcastle v Man City predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League matchup this Saturday at 17:30.

Newcastle beat rivals Sunderland 3-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday but face a much trickier test as they host Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.

The Citizens will be looking to close the five-point gap to Liverpool at the top of the table in this game in hand.

Newcastle v Man City Betting Tips

Man City to win and both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365

Alexander Isak to score at any time @ 13/5 with bet365

Bruno Guimaraes to be shown a card @ 8/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Visitors hitting top gear

Manchester City had a poor first half of the season by their high standards but none of the teams in the title race managed to pull away sufficiently and Pep Guardiola’s side look set for their customary second half of the campaign title charge.

The visitors have now won seven of their last eight matches and welcomed Kevin De Bruyne back from injury in their 5-0 win over Huddersfield in the FA Cup last time out.

With their talisman returning it may be difficult to stop the Citizens, particularly considering Newcastle’s injury issues.

The Magpies have been battling fitness issues all season and Joelinton is the latest starter to be sidelined after picking up an injury against Sunderland.

Despite their busy treatment room, the home team are fancied to get on the scoresheet.

Both teams have found the net in seven of City’s last nine league games and Newcastle can get in on the action, albeit in defeat.

Newcastle v Man City Tip 1: Man City to win and both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365

Isak the main danger

With Callum Wilson injured, Alexander Isak has taken on the role of Newcastle’s main striker and has netted four times in his last three games.

The Swede now has 13 goals in all competitions this season and with the team down to the bare bones, he is their primary goal threat.

Back Isak to get on the scoresheet in this clash.

Newcastle v Man City Tip 2: Alexander Isak to score at any time @ 13/5 with bet365

Guimaraes to attract referee’s attention

Bruno Guimaraes picked up another booking against Sunderland last time out, taking his tally for the season to 12.

The Brazilian will be without Joelinton to do the dirty work against Manchester City after his injury and could be forced into fouls as a result.

Side with Guimaraes to be shown another card.

Newcastle v Man City Tip 3: Bruno Guimaraes to be shown a card @ 8/5 with bet365