Newcastle v Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Two Goalscorers tipped in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his Newcastle v Liverpool predictions and betting tips ahead of their Tyneside Premier League clash.

Liverpool are leaving the banks of the Mersey to head Tyneside to take on last season's shockers Newcastle. The Toon effectively stole the Kop’s place in the Champions League last year and revenge could be on the cards.

Newcastle v Liverpool Betting Tips

Draw @ 11/4 with bet365

Alexander Isak to score at any time @ 6/4 with bet365

Mohamed Salah to score at any time @ 13/8 with bet365

Newcastle pipped Liverpool to a Champions League spot last season and the sides contested two intriguing encounters in the Premier League.

Both teams look set to contend at the top end of the table once again this season and face off in what is set to be a blockbuster clash in front of the St James’ faithful.

The Magpies are hoping to bounce back after losing 1-0 to Manchester City, while the Reds are aiming to turn around their poor away record with a win in the north-east.

Stalemate likely

Newcastle were rock-solid on home soil last season, but one of only two teams to defeat them at St James’ Park last season were Liverpool.

No team drew more games in the division in 2022/23 than the Magpies (14) and their defensive solidity means they should be able to avoid defeat.

However, Liverpool remain a top-level side and Eddie Howe’s side look short enough for win purposes, given that they have not been victorious in any of the previous 13 matches between these two sides.

While this should be a competitive and intriguing affair, if the scores are level with time running down, both teams may be happy to settle for a point given that they will have easier assignments in future.

Newcastle v Liverpool Tip 1: Draw @ 11/4 with bet365

Isak could make his mark

Alexander Isak has been a revelation since moving to Newcastle and stamped his mark on the match between these two sides at Anfield last season, scoring before having another goal disallowed for offside.

The Swede has established himself as the Magpies number one striker and scored twice in their opening victory over Aston Villa.

Take Isak to get on the scoresheet again as he could continue to torment the Liverpool back line.

Newcastle v Liverpool Tip 2: Alexander Isak to score at any time @ 6/4 with bet365

Salah to prove his worth

Mohamed Salah has this week been linked with a move away from Liverpool, but the Reds seem intent on keeping the forward and he can reward their loyalty with a goal in this clash.

The Egyptian has scored six times against Newcastle in the past and has already opened his account for the season, netting in last week’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Back Salah to find the net in this clash and to further cement his standing as one of the best attackers in the Premier League.

Newcastle v Liverpool Tip 3: Mohamed Salah to score at any time @ 13/8 with bet365