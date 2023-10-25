Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund Predictions and Betting Tips: Magpies can maintain fine form

Our football betting expert offers his Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

After Newcastle demolished Paris Saint-Germain at home in their previous Champions League group game, Eddie Howe’s in-form side are favourites to come out on top against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Newcastle to win & both teams to score @ 11/5 with bet365

Newcastle/Newcastle - Half Time/Full Time @ 6/4 with bet365

Miguel Almiron anytime goalscorer @ 11/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Two in-form teams go head-to-head

Newcastle are on an impressive eight-game unbeaten run going into this clash, winning six times and drawing twice in all competitions during that run.

After a bit of a slow start, the Magpies have moved up to sixth in the Premier League and hammered Crystal Palace 4-0 at home on Saturday.

They have scored 29 goals in 12 outings in all competitions this season and have failed to score in only two games - a 1-0 league defeat to Manchester City and their opening Champions League game at AC Milan which ended goalless.

The St James’ Park crowd will no doubt create another passionate atmosphere, and the way they blew away PSG earlier in the month will have Dortmund fearful of a repeat.

While a home win looks likely, BVB can at least get on the scoresheet. Dortmund have also been in good form of late, winning four of their last five games in all competitions, and they are fourth in the Bundesliga, just two points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

They too have failed to score in just two games this term - although they were both in Europe.

Dortmund's 2-0 defeat at PSG and 0-0 draw with AC Milan mean they desperately need to win on Tyneside. And while that may not be forthcoming, they can definitely play their part in what should be another entertaining evening in the North East.

Magpies likely to be in charge

Newcastle were 2-0 up at half-time against PSG on matchday two, before running out 4-1 winners, and another fast start is expected from the hosts against Dortmund.

Howe’s men were also quickly out of the blocks at the weekend when racing into a 3-0 lead at the interval against Crystal Palace, and it would not be a surprise to see them in front at the break again before going on to pick up another victory.

In their last three games at St James’ Park Newcastle have been leading at half-time before going on to win and this European showdown can follow a similar pattern.

Despite their recent good form, only three of Dortmund’s last nine goals in all competitions have come in the first half, and with the hosts set to be on the front foot from the off, the German side could struggle to contain Newcastle and may find themselves behind at the break and at full-time.

Almiron among several goal threats

Newcastle have plenty of attacking options with forwards Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson among their main threats in the final third.

Miguel Almiron is another player who has caught the eye this season, with the Paraguay international netting three goals in all competitions.

He was on target with the opener against PSG but found himself on the bench for the weekend win over Palace, when he came on for the final 20 minutes.

That suggests Howe was saving him for this clash and the 29-year-old will be keen to make his mark in Europe again.

