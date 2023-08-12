Our football betting expert offers his Newcastle vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips ahead of their first Premier League game this afternoon.

Newcastle and Aston Villa are set to embark on European campaigns this season, so both will be keen to show last season’s efforts were no fluke in what promises to be a thrilling opener at St. James' Park.

Newcastle v Aston Villa Betting Tips

Newcastle to win & both teams to score

Joelinton to be carded

Home is where the heart is for Newcastle

The feelgood factor at Newcastle helped turn St. James' Park into a fortress last season and Eddie Howe’s side can utilise home advantage against Villa.

The Magpies suffered defeat only twice in 19 home league games last season, losing to Arsenal and Liverpool yet drawing with champions Manchester City and recording victories over Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Brighton.

Newcastle also ran riot in a 4-0 rout of Villa in October, although that was the final game before the start of Unai Emery’s tenure.

The Villains were much improved following Emery’s arrival in November and lost only two of their final 15 outings.

However, Villa won only three of their final nine away games and may not face many trickier road trips than a visit to Newcastle, who are sure to be roared on by a sell-out home crowd.

But while the Magpies can get their season off to a flyer, it may not be without a scare as Villa pack a potent punch in the final third - Moussa Diaby has arrived from Bayer Leverkusen to form a frontline to be feared alongside Ollie Watkins.

This pair shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller in the Premier League Summer Series in America in pre-season and this showdown is likely to be explosive rather than cagey.

Interestingly, Newcastle kept only two clean sheets during their final 18 Premier League fixtures last season, so those looking to support the hosts should do so with Villa getting on the scoresheet.

Joelinton unlikely to escape the referee’s attention

Joelinton struggled for two and a half years following his arrival from Hoffenheim, but a simple switch from attack to midfield has seen him become a revelation.

The Brazilian’s incredible athleticism and his sheer hunger and desire makes him crucial to the Magpies’ success, but it comes with its flaws as he is a card magnet and regularly unable to escape the referee’s attention.

Last season in the Premier League Joelinton collected 12 yellow cards from his 30 appearances, averaging one every 222 minutes, while in the 2021-22 campaign he picked up eight bookings.

Joelinton was booked in this corresponding fixture last season, a game Newcastle won 4-0, and he was also cautioned late on in the recent pre-season friendly between these sides.

