Newcastle v Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 Goalscorer fancied for Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Newcastle v Arsenal predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash at St James’ Park.

Newcastle and Arsenal had contrasting fortunes in the EFL Cup this week, with Eddie Howe’s men getting the better of Manchester United while MIkel Arteta’s team were beaten by West Ham.

Now the pair resume Premier League action in what should be a blockbuster clash between two top four contenders.

Newcastle v Arsenal Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

High-scoring clash fancied

Newcastle overcame significant injury issues to get the better of Manchester United in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, seven of their starting 11 had not started a Premier League game this season.

Sven Botman, Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes remain out for this league clash so that rotation of their first-team players could come in handy.

Arsenal also fielded a weakened side in their defeat to West Ham and will be hoping to return to their form before that, which saw them beat Sevilla, Manchester City and Sheffield United.

The Gunners have been involved in a number of high-scoring affairs recently, with three of their last four matches going over 3.5 goals.

Newcastle are no strangers to an exciting match, with four of their last six games in all competitions featuring at least four goals.

Take over 3.5 goals to land again in what should be a competitive affair.

Saka value to net

Bukayo Saka netted 14 times in the Premier League last season and has picked up where he left off in the new campaign, scoring five times in 12 starts in all competitions.

The England wideman is expected to be lining up against Dan Burn and Saka could get some joy against the Newcastle back line.

He is also one of Arsenal’s penalty takers, netting twice from the spot already this season, and looks a value selection to get on the scoresheet.

Joelinton to fall foul of referee

Injuries have disrupted Joelinton’s season but he has returned to Newcastle’s midfield and his combative nature could see him attract the attention of the referee in this match.

The Brazilian was booked 12 times last season and has already been cautioned this term. As a result, the midfielder is fancied to be carded in this clash.

