Never Doubt North End: 13/8 Preston Outright Market Offering Excellent Value for 2024/25

Coming off the back of another impressive season, our expert fancies Preston to repeat their top half antics once again.

Preston have been there or thereabouts without finishing in the play-off places in recent seasons and they will fancy himself for another top half finish in 2024/25.

Ryan Lowe guided North End to 10th last term, two places better off than the previous year. They were 10 points off the play-offs, but with Lowe now almost three years into his role, he is starting to shape the squad more to his liking, and a top-six placing could be his side's come May.

Championship Top Half Odds

Team Odds All others 6/5 or better Blackburn 11/8 Derby 6/4 Millwall 6/4 Cardiff 6/4 Preston 13/8 Plymouth 5/2 Oxford 4/1

Lowe making shrewd moves

Budgetary restrictions mean Lowe has to be extremely clever with his transfer dealings but he again looks to have recruited well so far this summer.

It is a shame to see club captain Alan Browne depart alongside Ben Woodburn and Greg Cunningham. Liam Millar will also be missed after starring while on loan from Basel.

However, the two players through the door thus far should provide additional quality, with Stefan Teitur Thordarson in from Silkeborg and Sam Greenwood signing on loan from Leeds.

Thordarson brings experience through his 21 caps for Iceland and knows how to win trophies after being part of the Silkeborg side that lifted the Danish Cup in May.

While he might bring ballast, Greenwood will provide extra craft and set-piece excellence. He also knows the league after making 34 Championship appearances while on loan at Middlesbrough last season.

Repeat fast start required

Both have the attributes to thrive in the Championship and help North End repeat last season's fast start. Lowe's men recorded six narrow wins in their opening eight matches, drawing the other two and the boss clearly knows how to prepare his side in pre-season.

They open the campaign on August 9 at home to Sheffield United, a side that may still be adjusting after a torrid time in the Premier League.

Their following EFL Cup tie against Sunderland might not be a priority but they then have winnable games up to the end of September, with Blackburn at home on the 22nd set to be a cracker.

Preston's pre-season has been solid, with a 2-1 win over Serie A side Fiorentina the highlight, and if Lowe can get some more new faces through the door, there is every chance they can make another fast start to propel their top-half push.

The inconsistency of others

The unpredictable nature of the Championship also adds to hopes that Preston can finish in the top half, and maybe the top six, available at 11/2, for the first time in the division since 2008/09.

Alongside the Blades, Luton are another relegated side that may need to acclimatise, while no-one quite knows how Lancashire rivals Burnley will perform under new boss Scott Parker.

Leeds are the favourites for promotion, with Burnley, Middlesbrough, Luton and the Blades also high in the odds. Coventry have also come close, as have West Brom, Sunderland and Hull.

This might look like a list of rivals, but it also shows how open the division is and how inconsistent sides tend to be in the second tier due to there being so many well-matched clubs.

Lowe's budget means he and his team can be underestimated but it also determines that as long as they're not in a relegation fight, they can treat some games as free hits.

That lack of pressure can only be a positive and there are plenty of reasons to think that Preston will record a third straight top-half finish, but also potential push for more.