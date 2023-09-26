Netherlands W vs England W Predictions and Betting Tips: Lionesses to make it back-to-back Nations League wins

Our football betting expert offers his Netherlands W vs England W predictions and betting tips as they meet in the inaugural Women's Nations League.

The first-ever edition of the Women's Nations League began last Friday, and the Netherlands and England made contrasting starts to their respective campaigns. While England got the better of rivals Scotland, the Netherlands were beaten by Belgium, and it should be an intriguing matchup when the teams meet in Utrecht.

Netherlands W vs England W Betting Tips

England to win @ 13/10 with bet365

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Lauren Hemp to score at anytime @ 9/4 with bet365

Lionesses bounce back from World Cup final defeat

Sarina Wiegman previously led the Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory and a place in the final of the 2019 Women's World Cup before taking the England job back in September 2021.

Since then, she has transformed the Lionesses into serious world beaters, winning Euro 2022 and losing only one of her 31 competitive fixtures in charge.

Unfortunately for Wiegman and England, that one competitive loss came against Spain in last month's Women's World Cup final.

Picking themselves up after that defeat was not going to be easy, but England showed their class in a 2-1 win over Scotland at the Stadium of Light on Friday.

With Scotland on a four-game winning run beforehand, that was no easy fixture, and England came out on top thanks to first-half goals from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp.

The Netherlands were edged by the same scoreline by Belgium, conceding the decisive goal in the 93rd minute despite having dominated with 21 shots and 76 per cent possession.

That followed a 2-1 defeat to Spain in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, while they also lost on home soil to Germany and Austria earlier this year.

With that considered, England look a good bet to win this clash in Utrecht.

Netherlands W vs England W Tip 1: England to win @ 13/10

England defensive concerns point to goals

England went into the recent Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, missing captain and key defender Leah Williamson, but they seemed unfazed in the opening games of the tournament.

In the group stage, England conceded just once in three games before also keeping a clean sheet against Nigeria in the last 16.

Jess Carter, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood established themselves as a capable back three, and England looked in good nick.

Since then, though, England have struggled to keep the door shut, conceding in each of their last four matches, and they could also be breached by the Dutch.

Despite the long-term absence of Vivianne Miedema, the Netherlands have scored in each of their last eight matches, netting against the likes of Spain and the USA, and they can contribute to a high-scoring affair.

Netherlands W vs England W Tip 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 6/5

Hemp can continue strong year

With Alessia Russo unavailable, Lauren Hemp led the line for England against Scotland on Friday, and Wiegman's choice paid off as Hemp grabbed the second goal for the Lionesses in the 2-1 win.

That followed a decent Women's World Cup from Hemp, who bagged three goals in the tournament, and it is shaping up to be a pretty good year for the forward.

She is integral to this England attack, and at 9/4, she represents value to score at anytime against the Netherlands.

Netherlands W vs England W Tip 3: Lauren Hemp to score at anytime @ 9/4