Netherlands vs Turkey Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals in Great Store

Our football betting expert offers his Netherlands vs Turkey predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Euro 2024 clash this Saturday.

These two sides have been among the most entertaining performers in Germany so far and the forward-thinking duo are now set for an Olympiastadion showdown

Netherlands vs Turkey Betting Tips

Goals look a Berlin banker

The Netherlands cruised past Romania with a 3-0 last-16 victory and Ronald Koeman’s side look like serious contenders. The attacking and forward-thinking approach has been a feature of the Oranje’s campaign and there doesn’t appear to be any reason to think the goals won’t continue to flow against Turkey.

There were eight goals scored in the Netherlands’ three group-stage matches and a 3-0 victory and 23 efforts on goal followed against Romania.

Turkey haven’t been shy in coming forward either. There were 10 goals hit in the Crescent Stars’ trio of first-phase games before a pulsating 2-1 last-16 victory over Austria.

There were a total of 27 shots on goal in that thrilling Leipzig contest and backing over 2.5 goals looks a Berlin banker.

Memphis can call the tune

Cody Gakpo has been hogging the goalscoring headlines, but Memphis Depay has posed a constant threat and a second Euro 2024 goal can follow for the Dutchman.

The Atletico Madrid forward had four efforts on goal without success against Romania and that made it a total of 13 shots in Germany so far.

Depay was a couple of misplaced passes away from finding the net in the 3-0 victory over Romania and, at 8/5, the 30-year-old looks a good anytime scorer play.

Crescent Stars could lose direction

Turkey have a young and progressive side and, while their prospects of victory can’t be dismissed, there is also the chance a notoriously erratic side crumbles if the game is getting away from them.

The Crescent Stars were beaten 3-0 by Portugal in the group stage and they conceded 21 shots and an expected goals tally of 3.16 in their victory over Austria.

Netherlands have the attacking quality to punish Vincenzo Montella’s men and it could become a heavy defeat if Turkey are forced to chase the game, especially with Merih Demiral now suspended.

