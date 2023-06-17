Our expert offers up his best Netherlands vs Italy betting tips and predictions ahead of their Nations League third-place playoff.

Both the Netherlands and Italy lost their Nations League semi-finals earlier this week and, with the Dutch playing hosts, they could have the advantage in Sunday’s third-place playoff in Enschede.

Ronald Koeman’s side earned extra-time against Croatia in their last four clash with a goal from Noa Lang six minutes into injury-time, but they were unable to pick themselves up for extra-time.

Meanwhile, Italy were sunk by a late goal from Joselu in a 2-1 loss to Spain and it will be interesting to see how much both sides have left in the tank after gruelling domestic campaigns, especially now there is not a trophy at stake.

Netherlands vs Italy Betting Tips

Netherlands to win @ 5/4 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 7/4 with bet365

Xavi Simons to score at any time @ 21/10 with bet365

Dutch cam master the Italian challenge

Ronald Koeman’s side would have had high hopes of winning the Nations League playing in front of their own fans, but that should provide extra motivation for the third-place game against Italy.

The Dutch have been a strong outfit for a couple of years and while they fell in extra-time to Croatia, it's worth noting they have lost just once in 90 minutes since the Czech Republic knocked them out of the last Euros.

That was a 4-0 defeat against France and playing at home would suggest they could show a greater level of application in a game with little riding on the result.

Italy won the Euros two years ago but have struggled since, most notably when North Macedonia beat them in the World Cup playoffs.

Their qualification campaign got off to a poor start when they lost at home to England, so the Dutch look to have an advantage over the Azzurri.

Netherlands vs Italy Bet 1: Netherlands @ 5/4 with bet365

Goals could be on the agenda

Both sets of players will be looking forward to heading for a beach following the demands of their domestic seasons, but that does not mean we will witness a quiet game.

There should be chances created at both ends and the Netherlands have scored at least twice in six of their last eight matches.

Four of the Netherlands’ last five games have featured at least four goals and the only one that didn’t was a 3-0 win over minnows Gibraltar, so it is worth chancing there could be a few goals in this one.

Netherlands vs Italy Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 7/4 with bet365

Simons set to make his mark

Both managers are likely to shuffle their pack for this match, but one player who started the netherlands’ defeat to Croatia who will be anxious to prove himself is Xavi Simons.

The PSV forward scored four goals in his final three games for his club at the end of the season and he can build on that form.

The 20-year-old has a bright future and this could be the time for him to net his first full international goal.

Netherlands vs Italy Bet 3: Xavi Simons to score at any time @ 21/10 with bet365