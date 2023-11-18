Netherlands vs Ireland Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 Tip in Euro 2024 Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Netherlands vs Republic of Ireland betting tips and predictions ahead of Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifier.

Republic of Ireland's faint hopes of reaching Euro 2024 were ended earlier this week, but Stephen Kenny must now lift his side for Saturday's final qualifier away to a Netherlands team that can seal their own place at next summer's finals with a victory.

Netherlands vs Ireland Betting Tips

Netherlands to win by one goal @ 11/4 with bet365

Cody Gakpo to score anytime @ 21/20 with bet365

Over 10 corners in the match @ 11/8 with bet365

Ireland came into this international break still harbouring some hope of reaching the play-offs for the Euros, but Slovakia's victory over Iceland on Thursday put paid to those slim chances.

It has been a campaign to forget for the Irish, with the pressure mounting on head coach Kenny, but a strong performance and result in their final qualifier at the Johan Cruyff Arena could lift some of the gloom.

That may prove easier said than done with plenty still riding on the match for the Dutch, who will be keen to secure their place at the Euros ahead of their final qualifier in Gibraltar on Tuesday.

Dutch to grind out crucial win

The Netherlands have been solid yet unspectacular during this qualifying campaign, winning four of their six matches, with their only two defeats coming home and away to group winners France.

That sequence includes a 2-1 victory away to the Republic of Ireland in September, a match where they had to come from behind, while in their most recent qualifier against Greece, Oranje needed a late penalty from captain Virgil van Dijk to sneak a 1-0 success.

Ireland's only wins in this qualifying campaign have come against group whipping boys Gibraltar, but that doesn't tell the whole story, as the Boys in Green have been competitive in all their matches, something that has become a familiar trait in recent years.

Of their last 13 defeats - a run that stretches back to November 2020 - all but two of them have been by a one-goal margin and it would be no surprise if Ireland were on the end of another narrow defeat on Saturday.

Netherlands vs Ireland Tip 1: Netherlands to win by one goal @ 11/4 with bet365

Gakpo has form against Ireland

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has an impressive strike-rate on the international stage for the Netherlands, scoring eight in his 19 appearances to date, the most recent of which was against Ireland in September.

The 24-year-old has scored in his last two matches for Ronald Koeman's side and he will be hungry to pick up where he left off after missing the October international break through injury.

Gakpo is also a likely penalty taker for the Dutch - that's how his goal came about against Ireland in Dublin - so do not be surprised if he gets his name on the scoresheet again.

Netherlands vs Ireland Tip 2: Cody Gakpo to score anytime @ 21/20 with bet365

Set-pieces could feature prominently

Ireland have been competitive in all their qualifiers to date and that is reflected in the amount of corners they have won, as they have taken 53 across their seven matches, more than any other team in qualifying Group B.

The Dutch aren't far behind on 44 from just six matches played and with both teams averaging over seven corners per game in qualifying, it would be no surprise to see them accumulate more than 10 combined in Amsterdam.

Netherlands vs Ireland Tip 3: Over 10 corners in the match @ 11/8 with bet365