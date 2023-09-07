Our betting expert offers his Netherlands vs Greece predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in Eindhoven for their Euro 2024 qualifier.

The Dutch national side finds itself in a precarious position presently, as they're outside of the qualification places for Euro 2024 going into today's game.

After losing to France earlier in the group, they now must be perfect if they want a chance of making it and their next challenge is to surmount Greece.

Netherlands vs Greece Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Over 2 Goals @17/20 with bet365

Denzel Dumfries 1.5+ Shots @2/1 with bet365

Nathan Ake 0.5+ Shots @5/6 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Greeks have performed admirably so far, winning two of their three matches again and only losing 1-0 to a dominant French side, something that means they could give the Netherlands a run for the money tonight in Eindhoven.

Electric Game in Eindhoven

Four of the Dutch side's last games have seen this over, as well as three of Greece's last five matches.

Both sides have demonstrated considerable scoring power and will both be able to comfortably contribute to this with goals at either end.

The Dutch, with home support, are likely to take the match but not before racking up a few goals, no doubt to much applause from the fans.

Netherlands vs Greece Tip 1: Over 2 Goals @17/20 with bet365

Dumfries Demonstrating Striking Power

Denzel Dumfries occupies the full-back role in both his club and international football but has proven a handy attacking player from this position, proving his ability to get in scoring positions time and time again.

In his most recent two outings for Inter, he had five shots at 2.5 per match, as well as performing well for his national side, regularly flying forwards and testing the opposition keeper.

Dumfries likes to play on the front foot and against the likes of Greece could fancy himself the test to keeper more than once.

Netherlands vs Greece Tip 2: Denzel Dumfries 1.5+ Shots @2/1 with bet365

Awesome Ake

Nathaniel Aké has come a long way from being relegated with Bournemouth, as the Manchester City regular now reports for international duty in fine form.

In his last three matches for City, Ake has managed at least one shot per game, form he should be able to maintain given how much possession the Dutch are expected to have today.

His record for the national side is more impressive averaging 2.5 shots per game, something he could well continue against Greece.

Bearing in mind these came against the likes of France and Italy, both sides boasting considerably stronger squads than that of Greece.

Ake has shown his penchant for popping up in useful areas and aiming goalwards and, he only needs to do this once against Greece for this line to come in.

Netherlands vs Greece Tip 3: Nathan Ake 0.5+ Shots @5/6 with bet365