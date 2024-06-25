Netherlands vs Austria Predictions and Betting Tips: Dutch to finish group stage on a high

Our football betting expert offers his three best Netherlands vs Austria predictions and betting tips for their Euro 2024 clash on Tuesday.

With Poland already eliminated, the Netherlands, France and Austria are all guaranteed to finish in the top three.

Tuesday night will decide in what order and the Dutch will be going all out to make sure they finish top of the pile.

Netherlands vs Austria Betting Tips

Netherlands to win @ 59/50 with BetMGM

Netherlands over 2.5 total goals @ 3/1 with BetMGM

Memphis Depay to score at any time @ 9/4 with BetMGM

Dutch can win to seal top spot

With France in second place in Group D level on points, the Dutch will be doing all they can to finish above Les Bleus on Tuesday night.

The Netherlands can look back on an excellent record against Austria, winning all of their last seven meetings.

Austria impressed against Poland last time out and will provide a stern test for the Dutch, however, Ronald Koeman’s side have the quality to make it eight wins on the spin against Das Team.

Expect goals in Berlin

Looking back on the encounters between these nations in recent years, the Dutch have not been shy in the goalscoring department.

Considering the last seven meetings between the teams, the Netherlands come out on top against Austria with an aggregate score of 20-7.

Scoring over 2.5 goals in five of those seven encounters, there’s value to be had in seeing that trend continue on Tuesday night at the Olympiastadion.

The Oranje put four goals past both Canada and Iceland respectively in the build-up to this major tournament in Germany soil, which shows they can pile on the goals when they find their rhythm.

Koeman will be hoping that’s the case on Tuesday in the German capital as they look to take some winning momentum into the last-16.

Depay to open account

Yet to open his goalscoring account at Euro 2024, Memphis Depay will look to put that right in Berlin.

The 30-year-old forward has a strong international record, scoring 45 goals in 94 appearances for his country.

With the Dutch perhaps missing a focal point in their attack, Koeman will be relying on Depay to produce a few moments of magic to unlock this Austria defence this week.

The Atletico Madrid star scored the opener the last time the Netherlands met Austria in June 2021 and the former PSV, Manchester United and Lyon forward can bag at least one more against Ralf Rangnick’s side here.

