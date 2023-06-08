Nations League Winner Odds: Latest Betting for the 2022/23 Finals

Goal is here to bring you the latest Nations League Winner odds for 2022/23, as the semi-finals kick off on the 14th of June.

The 2022-23 Nations League campaign is down to the final four teams with the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Croatia set to battle it out for the top prize in June’s finals.

The Netherlands, runners-up in 2019, won the right to host the tournament with games being played in Rotterdam and Enschede, and have been made marginal 5/2 favourites partly as a result.

Nations League Winner Odds

Team Odds Netherlands 2/1 Spain 5/2 Italy 3/1 Croatia 7/2

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

They’ll be a new name on the trophy this year with previous winners Portugal and France failing to qualify and Spain will be hoping to go one better than their loss to the French in the final two years ago.

Italy finished third as hosts in the finals in 2021 and are 3/1 to claim the top prize, while finals debutants Croatia are the 7/2 outsiders, despite going further than their three rivals at last winter’s World Cup.

Dutch desperate for silverware

For a country as football mad as the Netherlands, it’s a shock to see they have just one piece of international silverware to their name: the 1988 European Championship.

The Oranje have gone close either side of that sole Euro success, reaching three World Cup finals, while they made the final of the inaugural Nations League in 2019, losing the decider 1-0 to Portugal.

Ronald Koeman was in charge of the Dutch team the last time they reached the Nations League final and after a brief break is now back at the helm, inheriting a squad that went out of the World Cup at the quarter–final stage from Louis van Gaal.

Van Gaal’s men made light work of their Nations League group, winning five out of six matches to finish top of a section that also contained Poland, Belgium and Wales.

Memphis Depay was the Netherlands’ topscorer in the group stage but will miss the finals through injury and it remains to be seen how Koeman, who has only had two matches back in charge of the national side, copes without him.

Croatia ready to spring another surprise

A semi-final draw against Croatia is not ideal for the Netherlands either with the Vatreni proving to be a capable tournament side at the World Cup, despite the advancing age of their squad.

The Nations League finals could be 37-year-old Luka Modric’s international swansong, amongst others, and they enter the Nations League finals fresh from finishing third at the Qatar World Cup.

Before that, Croatia had topped a Nations League group featuring Denmark, Austria and France with Zlatko Dalic’s men pulling off an impressive away win in Paris.

Croatia may prove overpriced at 7/2 to win the Nations League, while they are 13/5 to upset the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

De la Fuente keen to make his mark

The other semi-finals throws together Italy and Spain, who meet at the same stage of the 2021 Nations League finals.

La Roja would win that particular clash 2-1 and are 5/4 to get the better of the Azzurri once more in the last four encounter.

Plenty has changed since the teams last met, not least the coaching staff, Luis de la Fuente replacing Luis Enrique in the Spain dugout following their disappointing last-16 World Cup exit to Morocco.

Spain have had some mixed results under the more pragmatic De la Fuente, beating Norway 3-0 but losing to Scotland in March’s European Championship qualifiers.

Italy out to make amends for Qatar absence

Spain are a squad in transition with De la Fuente having cast aside several members of the squad that flopped at the World Cup as the former Spain under-21 coach looks to bring through the next generation, lead by the likes of Gavi and Pedri.

Italy’s next generation has yet to materialise and the core of their squad remains from their successful Euro 2020 campaign. The likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Jorginho, Marco Verratti and Ciro Immobile remain heavily involved in Roberto Mancini’s plans, the former Manchester City boss keeping his job despite Italy failing to qualify for last winter’s World Cup.

They responded well to that setback by winning a tough Nations League group that also featured Germany and England, before losing to the Three Lions in March in a Euro qualifier.

Recent form makes Mancini’s men a little tough to trust but they have proven tournament credentials and can’t be dismissed.