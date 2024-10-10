5 Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets in the Nations League Matchday 3

While some big names are sitting out this international break, there is still plenty of value to be found in the goalscorer markets.

Below, we have picked out five of the best goalscorer bets from Nations League matchday three.

Player Market Odds Florian Wirtz to score anytime 6/4 Diogo Jota to score anytime 15/8 Viktor Gyokeres to score the first goal 11/2 Scott McTominay to score anytime 4/1 Aleksandar Mitrovic to score two or more goals 14/1

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Florian Wirtz vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Florian Wirtz has seven goals to his name already this season, despite going scoreless in his last three appearances before the international break.

Including his strike in the quarter-final loss to Spain, Wirtz has two goals in his last three Germany caps. A total of four goals for the national team might be enough to put some bettors off backing Wirtz, but his role is only growing under Julian Nagelsmann.

Thomas Muller has retired, while Kai Havertz, Nic Fullkrug, and Jamal Musiala are injured. Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry are the only players in the squad with more goals for Germany. We like the odds here.

Diogo Jota vs Poland

Diogo Jota scored his second Premier League goal of the season against Crystal Palace last weekend. Jota’s club form should earn him a rare start in the Portugal front line away to Poland.

Poland have conceded multiple goals in three of their last five matches. Portugal boast a fearsome attack with numerous elite creative players.

This bet is relying on Jota getting the start, so it might be worth waiting until the starting lineup is announced. If Jota is on the bench, we would consider taking the Liverpool forward to score the last goal of the game.

Viktor Gyokeres vs Slovakia

Ignore Slovakia keeping clean sheets in their first two qualifying matches. We are more focused on a Sweden team which scored six goals across their matches against Azerbaijan and Estonia, with Viktor Gyokeres scoring three goals in the process.

Gyokeres has 11 goals in seven league matches for Sporting this season. He had 29 in 33 matches last season.

While his Sweden record is relatively limited, he’s become a starter over the last 12 months and has a vital role to play under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Scott McTominay vs Croatia

Having scored in three of his last four Scotland appearances, and with a goal against Como in his last outing for Napoli, Scott McTominay is the pick of the bets when Scotland face Croatia.

With 11 goals for his country, McTominay is the highest scorer in the squad ahead of Lyndon Dykes (nine) and Che Adams (six).

The transformation into a goal-scoring midfielder has earned McTominay a move to Naples and made him a real difference-maker for Scotland. We fancy the Scots to get a result in Zagreb – McTominay is bound to be involved if they find the net.

Aleksandar Mitrovic vs Switzerland

Scorer of 10 goals in six matches for Al-Hilal so far this season, Aleksandar Mitrovic is a man in exceptional form. Mitrovic is even more crucial for Serbia against Switzerland after Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic withdrew from the squad.

With five braces to his name already this term, it’s tempting to back Mitrovic to score two or more goals. He is at a short price of 2.75 to score anytime with Betway, despite scoring one goal in his last eight caps.

The question, then, is whether we believe in Mitrovic’s club form over his relative struggles for Serbia. We are rolling with the former Fulham striker to score multiple goals given the lengthy odds available.