Napoli vs Inter Milan Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Milan Tips in Super Cup Clash

The Italian Super Cup final is upon us now, as two of Italy’s best sides take on each other in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Napoli and Inter Milan are set to battle it out for the cup, as there has been a mixed bag of results between these two of late.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Many European sides take to Saudi for their Super Cups, with Italy being the most recent to make their way across the Mediterranean.

Despite this, many sides have turned these games into true footballing spectacles and this should prove no different.

Milan to take the cake

Inter Milan are keeping the pace out the front of the Serie A, as they have lost just one single game on the year, sit one point behind the leaders Juventus, yet hold a game in hand on them.

They have also already summarily dispatched Napoli once this season, defeating them 3-0 at the start of December. Putting the Scudetto winner, Napoli, to the sword would’ve felt great, particularly on Inter’s charge back to the top.

Milan will fancy themselves to take this game, and this then leaves just the score in question, yet judging by the amount of goals games in Saudi have seen this should be no issue.

Every single game held in Saudi, in both the Spanish and Italian Super Cup has hit the over, something that bodes well for this clash, as the desert seems to bring out the best in terms of attacking play.

The last two head-to-head games between these two have seen the over 2.5 line hit as well.

Inter have surpassed Napoli before and are well fancied to do so again, the only question then remaining is the goals, which seem to come in when in Saudi.

Napoli vs Inter Tip 1: Inter Milan to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @6/4 with bet365

Martinez making the push

Inter look set to take the game by their teeth and one way this will happen is via Lauturo Martinez making his presence felt in front of goal.

This is something he has been doing for a while now for Inter, as he has been averaging 1.6 shots on target per game.

He narrowly missed out on this line last time these two met, firing three goalwards with just one testing the keeper whilst another skimmed the bar.

All signs seem to point towards Inter dominating the game, and with this should come a slew of opportunities for Martinez in front of goal.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Tip 2: Lautaro Martinez 1.5+ Shots on Target @6/4 with bet365

Chalanoglu cashing in

Hakan Calhanoglu has been a mainstay of the Inter team for some time now and has been making good on his tenure in the side.

He has 12 goal contributions on the year for the side, third in the team for this, with nine goals to his name.

Alongside being the free-kick specialist for the side, from which he can threaten the net or put one of his teammates in a fantastic position.

All this combines into what looks like one of the best options for the Inter Milan side to get on the scoresheet in some way.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Tip 3: Hakan Chlhanoglu to Score or Assist @5/6 with bet365