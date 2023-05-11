Mr Play Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide May 2023

Our betting expert offers up his complete Mr Play review, offering analysis on all that their sportsbook has to offer in May 2023.

Introduction to Mr Play

Mr Play have introduced themselves into the online UK bookmaker scene in recent years, and are slowly but surely making a name as an all-round impressive betting site.

Our expert is here to take you through everything their online sportsbook has to offer. From their welcome bonus, tournament-style promotions, customer support and more, this is your one-stop shop to find out everything My Play has for players in 2023.

Mr Play Sign Up Offer

Mr Play’s sign up offer gives players the opportunity to claim £15 in free bets off of just a £10 minimum deposit and qualifying stake.

All you have to do is create a Mr Play account on their website. Once this is done, deposit £10 and place this qualifying stake on any sports market with odds of 1/1 or higher.

Once this has settled you will be credited with your £15 in free bet. These can be used across any of their sports markets, with the free bet expiring after 14 days.

This marks a particularly good welcome bonus as it allows users to have the possibility of good returns on your initial stake, as well as getting a decent return as a free bet on this no matter if it wins or loses.

Mr Play Sports Markets

Mr Play has an excellent range of sports betting markets for users to play on. Bringing games, matches and tournaments from across the globe so players can always find exactly what they are looking for.

Their football betting markets aren’t too shabby either, giving users access to games from Europe, Asia, South America and Africa, with all the top leagues and competitions represented, and even some niche ones also.

Their in-game selections provide players with a great deal to play on, with competitive odds, on their goals, scorers and over/unders markets, alongside some team 90-minute selections such as corners and free kicks.

They are sadly missing some of the more popular options, such as shots on target, tackles and more, but their other offerings make up for this.

Their bet builder also has a unique take to it whereby players select what they think is going to happen in a list-style format, and then odds are calculated after. This is an interesting way of creating these and can be fun and entertaining to a point.

Outside of their football markets, Mr Play provides a great range of the most popular betting sports in the UK, with great horse racing and greyhound options.

These bring in races from around the world and provide users with excellent data and stats about the races so players can get informed about their bets.

Beyond this Mr Play are Esports specialists, with individual markets covering some of the biggest Esports competitions in the world including betting for DOTA 2, Rainbow Six, Starburst and more.

Any bettors wanting to play on specific Esports will be right at home with Mr Play. Overall, their sports markets are excellent for any and all players, if they are missing some of the more popular football selections.

Mr Play Promotions

Mr Play gives users the chance to play on a number of their ‘Tournament’ promotions throughout the year, giving users bonuses, like cash and free bets.

Premier League Tournaments

Players can win a share of a £1000 prize pool with Mr Play’s Premier League Tournament offer. All you need to do is opt-in via their promotions page and then place five separate £5 bets on the Premier League.

You will then receive points based on the bets you win and lose points on the bet you lose.

Only £1 of the £5 placed will count as points, when you place your £5 bet on a market with odds of let's say 5/1 (6.0), you will gain five points instead of twenty-five.

Each bet placed must have odds of 1/2 (1.5) or above, with both pre-match and in-play bets counting.

Prizes are dished out to those who finish in the top 20 of the leaderboard each week, with all claiming a share of £1000. This ranges from 1st getting £300, to 20th getting a £15 free bet.

This is a great, fun and unique way of earning bonus money or a free bet through promotions, with Mr Play.

Elite Euro Tournaments

This promotional tournament takes exactly the same form as Mr Play’s Premier League competitions but is run for European Competitions like the Champions and Europa League.

With five £5 bets required to qualify, and points given for winning bets and deducted for losing bets, players still have the chance to win a share of £1000.

The minimum odds of each bet needs to be above 1/2 (1.5), and only £1 of each stake counts towards the claiming of points.

Prizes are dished out in exactly the same way again, with cash and free bets available to be won.

This tournament often runs alongside their Premier League version and allows players to have the chance of winning prizes on some of Europe’s biggest competitions.

Mr Play In-Play Betting and Live Streaming

Mr Play possesses a wide range of in-play betting options, from football to horse racing, all live sports are available at the click of a button, or easily locatable on their homepage.

This allows players to access up-to-date odds and play on these live matches, games and races quickly and easily, as is always important with live sport.

Their live betting system also provides all the important information about the ongoing events, from the score, style of play, stats and data, allowing players to always stay informed about the matches and their bets.

Their live streaming section is sadly limited, however, as they do not have access to any of the football, horse racing or tennis streaming options that many other bookmakers possess.

Although they do provide one of the most impressive ranges of Esports streaming out there. Mr Play already has some of the best and widest markets for Esports, drawing in games such as DOTA2, Rainbow Six and Starburst streaming alongside this.

This is where Mr Play sets themselves apart as no other UK bookmakers provide such a selection of Esports streaming and markets. So if users are looking to watch Esports live, with a small qualifying stake of £1, Mr Play is the place to go.

Mr Play has a great range of live betting and some excellent if specialised streaming services, and users can utilise these to bet in play on all their great markets.

Mr Play Desktop and App Interface

Mr Play provides a good online betting website but presently does not possess a sports betting app. The Mr Play app is dedicated towards online casino games and does not have any sports betting capabilities.

This is by no means the end of the world, however, as the Mr Play sports site gives players a great option for their online betting, with the site being extremely easy to use.

With all of the biggest sporting events of the day, prominently displayed on their homepage, with their live betting option available here also, the most important markets are quick and easy to find, access and bet upon.

They also provide a dedicated A-Z menu with all the sports markets they have on offer, with these giving way to in-depth matches and games that are organised by nation. This makes it simple to find exactly what players are looking for.

Beyond all of this the single match, game or event pages, Mr Play possesses a stats and information package. This then gives detailed data and important information that players can then use to inform their bets.

This is one of the most detailed stats packages out there, with few bookmakers surpassing the level of detailed information provided to users from football to horse racing.

Mr Play offers a truly great website, that allows players to locate exactly the markets they are looking for and play on a wide selection of sports.

Mr Play Security

Mr Play is an extremely safe and reliable bookmaker to use. Licensed by the UK gambling commission and the Malta gaming authority, forces them to operate fairly and openly, and act to provide a high level of customer protection.

All this means they are legally obligated to protect users' data, and sensitive information, under the threat of UK law.

Their systems are protected by numerous software and companies, all acting to protect their players' details and sensitive data, from all outside persons or prying eyes.

Mr Play is a very secure and safe sportsbook to use, with their commitment to user protection, players can rest assured their information is protected.

Mr Play Payment Methods

Players can quickly and easily access and manage their funds with the Mr Play website, this can be done via the profile tab located in the top right of the screen.

A full list of their payment methods can be found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £10 Immediate £10 3-5 Working Days Ewallets (Neteller, Skrill) None £10 Immediate £10 3-5 Working Days PayPal None £10 Immediate £10 3-5 Working Days Wire Transfer None £10 Immediate £10 3-5 Working Days paysafecard None £10 Immediate £10 3-5 Working Days

Mr Play Customer Support

Operator Mr Play Phone Number N/A Email care@mrplay.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Mr Play has a commitment to customer support as they provide aid and help to all users on a variety of issues.

They provide their users with a dedicated help section, located at the bottom of the screen, and this can be used to access their email or FAQs section.

These FAQs cover a wide range of issues from the sports betting or live casino markets, to their payment methods and promotions.

If players still need help they can access the 24/7 live chat function, or email them via their contact us page to get in contact with the customer support team.

Mr Play will always endeavour to help users with any of the issues they may have. Help is never too far away, and can always be accessed.

Mr Play Overview

Mr Play’s sportsbook represents a great option for any and all bettors looking for a new bookmaker.

Their impressive sign up bonus gives players some great value off of their initial stake, and enough funds that users can see some longevity out of the welcome bonus.

Mr Play provides its users with some great promotions that are entirely unique to them, giving players the opportunity to play tournament style offers, where points are earned off of winnings bets, and prizes given out as cash and as free bets.

They also bring sports markets from around the world, with football and horse racing, players can always find exactly the events or sections they are looking for.

Their Esports markets set them apart from the competition as well, with the most in-depth markets and selections around, Mr Play are great for any bettors looking for this.

This extends to their live streaming also, that is specialised towards this Esports, and can be watched with a minimal qualifying stake of just £1.

Mr Play however slightly struggles in some areas in the fact they don't have a sports betting app, which means players can only bet with them on their website. They also lack some live streaming options as well.

Despite all of this, they mark themselves out as one of the better bookmakers out there for players to use, with some great promotions and sports markets, players can always find some competitive odds and good promotions with Mr Play.