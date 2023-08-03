Morocco v Colombia Predictions and Betting Tips: High scoring clash fancied in Women’s World Cup

Our football expert offers up his Morocco v Colombia predictions and betting tips ahead of this Women’s World Cup clash on Thursday.

Colombia produced a shock to get the better of Germany last time out but were good value for that win and are now in pole position to top Group H as they face Morocco in their final group game.

The Lionesses of Atlas can also progress to the knockout stages if they better Germany’s result in the other group game against South Korea.

Morocco v Colombia Women Betting Tips

Expect a high-scoring affair

This clash between Colombia and Morocco is set to be an intriguing affair with the north African side needing to better Germany’s result in the other game against South Korea.

They could theoretically knock Colombia out but would need an eight-goal swing which seems unlikely.

A point in this match would ensure Colombia top the group and they have netted five goals in their last three matches so are clearly in decent attacking nick.

Morocco need to better Germany’s result and they may have to go for it at some point to force the issue so this could be a high-scoring, open affair.

Take over 2.5 goals to land in this one.

Morocco v Colombia Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Caicedo could continue hot streak

Linda Caicedo has been one of the stars of this year’s Women’s World Cup, scoring in both of her opening matches, including an impressive solo goal against Germany.

The 18-year-old now has seven goals for her nation and has a solid chance of getting on the scoresheet again.

The Real Madrid forward should be able to cause plenty of problems for a Moroccan defence that conceded six against Germany, so back her to get on the scoresheet.

Morocco v Colombia Tip 2: Linda Caicedo to score at any time @ 13/8 with bet365

The corner count may be high

Colombia’s win over Germany featured ten corners and plenty of flag kicks may be par for the course in this clash, particularly if it is an end-to-end encounter.

Both teams could well contribute to a high-corner count considering the stakes and a total of over 9.5 corner kicks is fancied to land in this one.

Morocco v Colombia Tip 3: Over 9.5 corners @ 7/4 with bet365