Montenegro vs Wales Predictions and Betting Tips: Bellamy can continue unbeaten start

Our football betting expert offers his Montenegro vs Wales predictions and betting tips for the sides' Nations League clash this Monday.

Montenegro and Wales face-off in Podgorica with both sides searching for their first victory in this season’s Nations League.

The Brave Falcons began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat in Iceland, extending their losing run across all competitions to three games.

The Dragons meanwhile held European Championship quarter-finalists Turkey to a goalless draw in Cardiff, despite playing with an extra man for much of the second half after Baris Yilmaz’s dismissal. They are now winless in four internationals.

Montenegro vs Wales Betting Tips

Winless run to continue in draw

Wales are still adapting to life under Craig Bellamy and while there were plenty of positives to take from their draw with Turkey, they may fall short of earning three points once again.

The Dragons have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last four matches, including a poor goalless draw with minnows Gibraltar in June, however they have been difficult to beat, with just one loss in their last 11 games.

Montenegro’s poor run of form could also hinder their chances of success, but with just one defeat in front of their own fans from their last six internationals, they may prove too stern of an opponent to overcome.

Montenegro vs Wales Tip 1: Montenegro and Wales to draw @ 23/10 with bet365

Low-scoring affair expected in Podgorica

With Wales floundering in front of goal and Montenegro struggling for results, it is unlikely that this fixture will produce a glut of goals.

Four of Montenegro’s last five matches have seen fewer than three goals scored, with the only exception being a 3-1 home defeat to Georgia in June.

Three of Wales’s last four matches have ended in goalless draws after 90 minutes while five of their last six away matches have seen winners in the under 2.5 goals market and another winner here could be in store.

Montenegro vs Wales Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 8/13 with bet365

James to get stuck into the action

A tense and physical midfield battle could be on the cards in Podgorica on Monday and one man unlikely to shy away from the challenge is Welsh midfielder Jordan James.

The 20-year-old, who now plies his trade for Rennes in Ligue 1, picked up four yellow cards across qualifying for the European Championships, a tally beaten only by Chris Mepham's six in the Wales squad.

James has featured for Rennes just once so far in the league this season and picked up a booking in that appearance. With the midfielder’s tendency for rash challenges, do not be surprised if he finds himself in the referee's book.

Montenegro vs Wales Tip 3: Jordan James to be booked @ 7/2 with bet365