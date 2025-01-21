Get three Monaco vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Tuesday’s 17:45 Champions League clash (21/1/2024).

Aston Villa are within touching distance of qualifying for the knockout stages on their return to the competition and will be determined not to undo all their hard work at Monaco.

Monaco vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Tyrone Mings Over 0.5 Fouls Committed @ 1/1 with bet365

Aston Villa Over 4.5 Corners @ 11/10 with bet365

Unai's boys can earn crucial point

Aston Villa probably have done enough with 13 points on the board to secure a place in the last 24 of the Champions League, but back them to have 14 and a guaranteed spot in the next stage after Tuesday night.

Villa are in Monaco to take on a team who have gone off the boil, though not playing that badly.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, for example, was full of praise for the way Monaco played in a 3-0 loss at the Emirates before Christmas, a defeat that left the Ligue 1 side on 10 points going into their final two matches.

And while it's true Monaco are on a run of just one win in their last eight in all competitions, seven of those eight games have been on the road. And the one home fixture was against runaway French league leaders PSG, a game they lost 4-2.

Adi Hutter's men have had more shots than Villa in a campaign which started off with a 2-1 win over Barcelona. They have also beaten Red Star Belgrade 5-1 and won 1-0 in Bologna.

Villa look to have emerged from a flat patch with Saturday's 2-2 draw at Arsenal making it five unbeaten.

Monaco vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Mings the bet to test ref's patience

Tyrone Mings' one appearance in the Champions League this season was a 66-minute run-out in the 1-0 loss at Club Brugge.

He was one of four Villa players booked that night and he alone impressively racked up four fouls in just over an hour on duty.

Monaco will test the Villans' centre back - the French league side need to be positive - and it's entirely possible that Mings will test the patience of Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic.

He certainly looks decent value at evens to commit over 0.5 fouls, either defensively or transgressing in the other box at set-plays.

Monaco vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Tyrone Mings Over 0.5 Fouls Committed @ 1/1 with bet365

Villa can help corner set-piece profit

Villa are averaging 4.2 corners per game in the Champions League and may get a chance for five or more at the Stade Louis II.

Unai Emery's men are averaging 6.2 corners per game in the Premier League and Monaco concede 4.7 per game in Ligue 1.

At some point this game may well open up and Villa will push forward and should register some corners.

Monaco vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Aston Villa Over 4.5 Corners @ 11/10 with bet365