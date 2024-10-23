Get our Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips from our expert, before Wednesday’s 20:00 Championship clash (23/10/2024).

It’s proved to be a difficult start to the 2024/25 Championship season for Middlesbrough, who enter this latest midweek matchday sat in ninth spot in the standings.

A disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Bristol City at the weekend made it back-to-back league losses as manager Michael Carrick begins to feel the pressure.

Sheffield United enter on the back of defeat too, as they were routinely beaten 2-0 by Leeds United on Friday in a Yorkshire derby.

They still sit in fourth place however, as manager Chris Wilder tries to plot an instant return to the Premier League for his side.

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Both sides have shown recent defensive frailties

Over their last two Championship matches, Middlesbrough have shown that they still have plenty of defensive issues to contend with this season.

Their 2-0 defeat to Bristol City last time out highlighted that, and as it followed on the back of another 2-1 loss to Watford prior, Sheffield United will arrive here feeling confident that they can score at least once.

But the Blades were also easily broken down in their last outing, as they were easily beaten 2-0 by Leeds United at Elland Road.

That ended a run of keeping six clean sheets in succession in the league and although it might seem that a return to that form is likely, a glance at their most recent visits to the Riverside says different.

Each of their last three trips to this venue have seen them concede 2+ goals, and with the Blades winless across their last seven away league games against Boro, keeping their opposition off the scoresheet here could prove a tough ask.

Hosts sit high on in the corner figures

What has been a common sight in Middlesbrough’s Championship matches this season has been the high number of corners that they’ve won on average.

In England’s second tier, the Teessiders have won 71 corners in total - the third-highest amount of any side in the competition behind only Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Those corners have come at an average of 7.1 per match, and the numbers only grow stronger when they play on home turf.

That’s because no side in the competition has won as many corners in home matches this season in England’s second tier, with Middlesbrough’s 44 acting as the joint-most by any side.

Blades midfield remains in fine form

Although he plays in central midfield, United’s Gustavo Hamer continues to highlight himself as one of the best finishers in the Championship.

Through the opening 10 matches of the 2024/25 season, the former Coventry star has netted four goals in total as he tries to help the Blades to gain an immediate return to the Premier League.

His goals haven’t come as a surprise though, as the Dutchman has a reputation for his impressive long-range finishing in particular.

In fact when he was last at the Championship level, he netted nine goals across 41 regular league outings for former side Coventry and as he’s attempted 27 shots already this campaign - the fourth-most of any player - so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get on the scoresheet again in this one.

He’s additionally struck two goals across his last three appearances against Middlesbrough, with both goals coming at this venue.

