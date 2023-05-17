Middlesbrough vs Coventry Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/2 goalscorer tipped in attacking Championship Playoff Semi-final

Our betting expert brings his Middlesbrough vs Coventry predictions and betting tips, with the home side advancing onto the Wembley Final

Middlesbrough drew 1-1 at home to Coventry on the final day of the regular season in the Championship and last Sunday the teams shared a goalless stalemate in the first leg of their playoff semi-final.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry Betting Tips

Boro, who had two shots on target to Coventry's none in a cagey first leg, are favourites to prevail at the Riverside Stadium but Mark Robins' Sky Blues have been upsetting the odds all season long and another tense contest is on the cards.

Coventry's poor away record should encourage Boro backers

Coventry restricted Middlesbrough to just five shots at goal in last week's 0-0 draw and they are unlikely to roll over in the return fixture.

However, the Sky Blues struggled on the road against the stronger clubs in the Championship this season, with six of their seven away wins coming against teams in the bottom nine.

Watford, in 11th, were the highest-ranked side beaten by Robins’ men on their travels although Coventry drew at fellow playoff contenders Luton, Middlesbrough and Sunderland and only lost 1-0 at champions Burnley.

Boro may have to bide their time before breaking down a Coventry defence who have conceded 46 goals in 47 league fixtures, including the playoff semi-final first leg, so back the draw at half-time and Middlesbrough to be winning at full-time.

Home hitman can make his mark in second leg

Chuba Akpom had one of the only two shots on target in the first leg and the prolific Middlesbrough attacker looks an obvious candidate to open the scoring in the tie.

Akpom has enjoyed a terrific season, scoring 28 goals in just 36 Championship starts and he has played a huge role in Boro's success under Michael Carrick.

Coventry have kept him quiet in their last two fixtures but Akpom was on a run of 15 goals in 16 games before those back-to-back draws and he can break the deadlock on Wednesday.

Hamer hoping for another goal at the Riverside Stadium

Coventry's Dutch midfielder Gustavo Hamer is likely to be in the thick of the action after a campaign in which he has registered nine goals, ten assists, six yellow cards and two reds in 40 league starts.

Three of Hamer's goals came in his last five regular-season outings, including a tidy finish to give Coventry the lead at Middlesbrough on the final day of term.

He couldn't test Boro keeper Zack Steffen with any of his three attempts in the first leg but has had 15 efforts at goal in his last four away matches and is worth backing to have at least one on target on Wednesday.

