Get three Middlesbrough vs Burnley predictions and betting tips from our football expert before Sunday's 20:00 Championship clash (29/12/2024).

Burnley are making a strong bid to return to the Premier League at the first attempt after relegation last season and the Clarets are unbeaten in 10 matches as they head to Middlesbrough for an attractive fixture to close out Sunday's Championship programme.

Middlesbrough vs Burnley Betting Tips

Burnley to Win @ 21/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Burnley to win 2-0 @ 14/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Jaidon Anthony anytime goalscorer @ 15/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Score free bets at sign up with the bet365 welcome offer

Sign up with the UK’s best bookies to claim free bets

Play with the best betting sites in the UK when betting on football online

Clarets so efficient on the road

Burnley have the best away record in the Championship as they begin the second half of their campaign against Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Sunday night.

The scale of the prize at stake will be obvious to Clarets fans and players who remember taking on Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham at this time of year last season, but Scott Parker's side are in good shape despite coming out of Thursday's games in third place in the table.

The Turf Moor team are just one point behind leaders Leeds United and second-placed Sheffield United and their promotion challenge is being built around their solid defence, as they have conceded just nine goals in 23 league games.

One of those was scored by Boro's Anfernee Dijksteel when the teams drew 1-1 in Lancashire just over three weeks ago, but Burnley had more possession and won the corners battle 11-3 and, if they get their noses in front on the road, they could be difficult to dislodge.

The Clarets have lost only two of their first 12 away Championship games, conceding just five goals and they have kept clean sheets in four of their last five road trips.

In contrast, Boro's festive fixtures produced a flurry of goals, with back-to-back 3-3 draws against Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

Failing to beat rock-bottom Argyle will have been disappointing to manager Michael Carrick and his side looked to have responded well when taking a 3-0 lead at home to Wednesday on Thursday.

Everything fell apart in the second half, though, as the Owls first fought back to 3-2 and then Boro defender Rav van den Berg was sent off in the 55th minute. The visitors were level six minutes later, but the Teessiders did at least manage to cling on after that and collect a point.

With highly rated defender Van den Berg now suspended and Tommy Conway and Sol Brynn likely to miss the game with injuries sustained in that match, Boro could pay the price for being short-handed against such strong opposition.

Middlesbrough vs Burnley Tip 1: Burnley to Win @ 21/10 with bet365

Burnley defence in fine form

While Middlesbrough's last two games have featured plenty of goals, their three home losses this season have all come when they have failed to find the net and rock-solid Burnley are the perfect team to add their name to that list.

Boro's home defeats have all come to sides who are decent but below Burnley in the table, as they lost 2-0 to Bristol City, 3-0 to Coventry and 1-0 to Blackburn.

The Clarets have won four successive away league games by scores of 1-0, 2-0, 2-1 and 2-0 and another 2-0 road success is a tempting price at 14/1 with bet365.

Middlesbrough vs Burnley Tip 2: Burnley to win 2-0 correct score @ 14/1 with bet365

Anthony continues to impress

Midfielder Josh Brownhill is Burnley's top scorer this season and took his tally for the campaign to nine league goals with the opening goal in Thursday's excellent 2-0 win at Bramall Lane.

He's not the only talented player in Parker's team, though, with winger Jaidon Anthony an attractive price to score at any time in Sunday's match.

The Bournemouth loanee, who spent last season with Leeds, has become a key man in Burnley's success this season and netted his first Turf Moor goal when opening the scoring in the 2-1 win over Watford last weekend.

He has shown he can score on the road with strikes at Wednesday and Bristol City earlier in the campaign and could pop up once more against Boro at decent odds.

Middlesbrough vs Burnley Tip 3: Jaidon Anthony anytime goalscorer @ 15/4 with bet365