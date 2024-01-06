Middlesbrough v Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: 12/5 goalscorer fancied for FA Cup clash

Our football betting expert offers his Middlesbrough v Aston Villa predictions and betting tips ahead of their FA Cup clash this Saturday.

Aston Villa have been the surprise package in the Premier League this season, sitting second after an impressive start to the campaign.

They will be hoping to transfer that form to the FA Cup, where they visit Middlesbrough who have reached the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa Tips

Aston Villa to win and both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Leon Bailey to score at any time @ 12/5 with bet365

Isaiah Jones to be shown a card @ 7/4 with bet365

Villa to continue progress

Aston Villa have been impressive throughout this season, sitting just three points behind Premier League leaders and dominating in the Europa Conference League.

Unai Emery’s side have now won eight of their last 12 matches in all competitions and should be able to get the better of a Middlesbrough team that are struggling with their consistency.

Boro also have a number of injury issues and their goalkeeper Seny Dieng has departed for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Michael Carrick’s side have lost three of their last four home games and may struggle to deal with the Premier League quality that their opposition possess.

Nevertheless both teams have scored in Villa’s last five road games and Boro are a decent attacking outfit, back both teams to net in an away win.

Bailey flying under the radar

Ollie Watkins has taken plenty of the plaudits for Aston Villa’s impressive season going forward but there have been some strong attacking performances from some of the supporting cast.

Leon Bailey has netted nine times in all competitions, and whilst no player has as many goals other than Watkins, the Jamaican is fancied to get on the scoresheet again in this one.

Able to play as a wideman or as a strike partnership with Watkins, Bailey is a dangerous player and can net here.

Jones could land in trouble

Isaiah Jones is one of Middlesbrough’s top attacking talents but also has a tendency to fall foul of the referee and could do so again when his side host Aston Villa.

The wideman will be expected to do more defensive work than usual and has picked up six cautions in 20 Championship starts this season. He may pick up another in this one.

