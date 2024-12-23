Marcus Rashford Next Club: The Bookies’ Favourite for Man Utd Star

There will likely be several clubs vying for Rashford's signature, so we’ve assessed the betting favourites ahead of a potential move in the January.

Marcus Rashford's exclusion from Manchester United's lineup for the matches against Manchester City and Tottenham suggests his departure is more imminent than ever.

Marcus Rashford Next Club Market Odds PSG 3/1 Barcelona 7/2 Any Saudi Team 6/1 Arsenal 15/2

A Manchester United Career That Fizzled Out

Marcus Rashford made his debut for Manchester United on February 25th 2016 in the Europa League. The youth team star was named in the 18-man squad to face Midtjylland, and got his chance to make an impact when Anthony Martial got injured in the warm-up. Rashford scored twice in that game, marking the beginning of a prosperous few years for the forward.

Rashford made his Premier League debut against Arsenal just a few days later. He scored twice in that game, as United triumphed 3-2. Marcus went on to score 138 goals and assist 63 in 426 appearances for the club. He also scored 17 goals in 60 caps for his country, playing a pivotal role for England at various times.

The attacker’s best spell came under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He registered 44 goals and assists in the Premier League across the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns. Rashford also did very well in Erik Ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford.

However, his uninspiring performance and seemingly poor attitude since then have caused him to lose popularity with both the manager and the fans. The former England international's comments about wanting a new challenge after the victory over City make his departure seem certain, but where will Marcus land next?

What's Next For Marcus Rashford?

PSG

A transfer for Marcus Rashford to the French capital has been speculated for some time, making them the betting favorites.

PSG president Nasser AL-Khelaifi, praised Rashford as an exceptional player, stating that every club would be interested in Rashford’s services ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. At that time, a free transfer seemed possible, as the Manchester United player's contract was set to expire at the season's end.

PSG also have extremely talented wingers in their ranks. Bradley Barcola is enjoying a fantastic season from the left flank that Rashford favours. They also have the exceptional Desire Doue vying for a place in Luis Enrique’s forward line.

Barcelona

Barcelona are currently the second favourites to secure Rashford’s signature. Reports have claimed that the Blaugrana will try to broker a swap deal with Manchester United, offering up Ronald Araujo or Frenkie De Jong as part of the deal. This story has seen the Catalan side move up the betting markets, but the deal could be problematic.

The current Barcelona board has actively worked to lower the wage bill since assuming control of the club. Rashford currently makes £375,000 a week, meaning his signing would represent a huge outlay, even if they can avoid paying a transfer fee.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s starting wingers, are also enjoying exceptional seasons. They have 31 goals and assists combined in La Liga thus far. A starting place could be difficult for Rashford to come by under Hansi Flick.

The Saudi Pro League

Several big names have made the switch to the Saudi Pro League since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr. The nation is looking to increase its footballing profile by raising the quality of the domestic league before they host the World Cup in 2034.

There is no doubt that there are several teams that could afford to bring in Marcus Rashford, but would the player be willing to make the move away from European football at the age of 27? It would certainly be Rashford’s most lucrative option.

Arsenal

Joining Arsenal could offer Rashford the ideal chance to regain his top form. When he's at his best, Marcus is an outstanding player, boasting impressive speed and the dribbling skills to challenge defenders.

Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal in recent years. They are now regular contenders for the Premier League, but are yet to get over the line. Both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have failed to make the left wing spot their own. The Gunners’ have also been struggling to score goals from open play.

Could Rashford be the answer to their problems? Nevertheless, a move to a Premier League rival could be a complicated one to work out.