Our football betting expert offers up his Man Utd v Wolves predictions and betting tips predictions ahead of their Premier League encounter.

Fresh off of sacking their manager Julen Lopetegui, appointing Gary O'Neil just six days ago, Wolves must now travel to Old Trafford to take on a Manchester United team. The Red Devils no doubt buoyed from last season's success and a raft of new talent being added.

Man Utd vs Wolves Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Manchester United to win to nil @ 6/5 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Marcus Rashford first goalscorer @ 10/3 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Toothless Wolves could be sent packing

Manchester United got off to a disastrous start last season when losing 4-0 away to Brentford, but they have made a lot of progress in 12 months under Erik ten Hag and should be too strong for Wolves at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's United rebuild has continued this summer with the recruitment of goalkeeper Andre Onana, midfielder Mason Mount and striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The squad looks stronger and it needs to be because United hope to make a major impact in the Premier League and the Champions League.

They finished third last season but there was room for improvement in attack because the goal tally (58) was comfortably the lowest among the top six clubs.

Hojlund has been snapped up to add greater firepower, but the 20-year-old Dane may need time to adapt and his pre-season has been disrupted by a back injury.

However, United should carry enough of a threat to see off Wolves, who are in turmoil after parting company with former head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Wolves wasted no time in appointing Gary O'Neil as Lopetegui's replacement, but the ex-Bournemouth boss faces a tough task after inheriting a squad which appears short of firepower.

The Black Country side were the division's lowest scorers last term with 31 goals and they may struggle to register at the Theatre of Dreams.

Man Utd vs Wolves Tip 1: Manchester United to win to nil @ 6/5 with bet365

Cautious approach could help visitors limit the damage

Gary O'Neil has taken on a huge challenge in the Wolves dugout and may have little option other than to set out a defensive strategy for his team's clash at Old Trafford.

Wolves are likely to have been impressed by O'Neil's body of work at Bournemouth, where he steered the club to safety in challenging circumstances.

O'Neil made an instant impact with the Cherries, going six games unbeaten, although he started off with a dour goalless draw at home to Wolves.

The 40-year-old would doubtless settle for a similar result for his new employers on their trip to Manchester and, with Wolves preparing to dig in, the scene could be set for a low-scoring affair.

United should find a way through, but a goal glut looks unlikely against a Wolves side who have conceded more than two goals just three times in their last 18 Premier League fixtures.

Man Utd vs Wolves Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Rashford should relish central role

Marcus Rashford was Manchester United's top scorer last season, netting 17 of their 58 league goals, and he looks the likeliest candidate to break the deadlock against Wolves.

With Anthony Martial injured and Rasmus Hojlund short of match fitness, it appears likely that Rashford will be deployed through the middle.

Rashford's pace should cause problems for Wolves centre-backs Craig Dawson and Max Kilman, and there are a couple of ideal candidates to supply the killer pass with Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen in the United ranks.

Aged 25, Rashford is coming into his prime and he can start the season by opening the goalscoring.

Man Utd vs Wolves Tip 3: Marcus Rashford first goalscorer @ 10/3 with bet365