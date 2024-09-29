Our football betting expert offers his Manchester United vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips for their Premier League clash this Sunday.

Manchester United and Tottenham return to Premier League action after opening their Europa League campaigns in midweek and the visitors are capable of adding to the Red Devils’ recent frustrations.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Tottenham to win @ 37/20 with Unibet

3-4 total goals in match @ 6/5 with Unibet

Brennan Johnson to score any time @ 3/1 with Unibet

All odds are courtesy of Unibet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Spurs capable of winning at Old Trafford

United are on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions but there will be a few furrowed brows at Old Trafford after an overall uninspiring start to the season.

Manager Erik ten Hag criticised his team's lack of effort after they were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Twente in the Europa League on Wednesday and it remains to be seen whether his post-match comments will have the desired effect.

United's only wins this season have come against Fulham and Southampton in the league and League One side Barnsley in the EFL Cup, and the home draw with Twente followed on from a frustrating goalless match at Crystal Palace last weekend.

The Red Devils have been beaten by Liverpool and Brighton when they have run into stronger opposition this season and Spurs are capable of joining that group with an away success.

Tottenham have won their last three games in all competitions and look to be finding their form.

Spurs took four points against United last season, winning 2-0 at home and drawing 2-2 at Old Trafford, and offer decent value as underdogs for this test.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to win @ 37/20 with Unibet

Entertaining encounter is likely

At least one team has scored two or more goals in the last eight meetings between these clubs and another relatively entertaining encounter is expected as Spurs head to the north-west.

This fixture finished 2-2 last season and Spurs’ previous trips to Old Trafford had also been worth watching, with a 3-2 loss in 2022 and a 6-1 Tottenham win in the previous campaign.

A real goal-fest may be asking too much this time but a game featuring three or four goals looks a reasonable expectation with three of United's five league games having featured exactly three goals, while three of Tottenham's five top-flight games have produced three or four goals.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Tip 2: 3-4 total goals in match @ 6/5 with Unibet

Johnson could continue hot streak

Son Heung-Min scored twice in Tottenham's 6-1 Old Trafford success in the 2020-21 season, but the South Korean star has not scored for his club since a double in the 4-0 win over Everton in August.

Son also went off after receiving treatment in Thursday's game against Qarabag and so his team-mate Brennan Johnson looks a better value bet to get on the scoresheet in Manchester.

Johnson is in red-hot form after scoring in three straight games against Coventry, Brentford and Qarabag and should be full of confidence as he bids to extend that run.

United can be vulnerable to pace and Johnson will be hopeful of emulating the goals by Liverpool's Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in their 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Tip 3: Brennan Johnson to score any time @ 3/1 with Unibet