Check out our football expert’s Man United vs Southampton predictions and betting tips, prior to Thursday’s 20:00 Premier League clash (16/1/2025).

Morale will be high in the Manchester United camp following their draw with Liverpool and the FA Cup penalty-shootout victory over Arsenal and that should help them see off the challenge of a desperate Southampton at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Manchester United vs Southampton Betting Tips

Manchester United to win and under 3.5 goals @ 5/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Bruno Fernandes anytime goalscorer @ 7/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Harry Maguire over 0.5 shots on target @ 11/4 with bet365

Resurgent Red Devils can continue progress

While Manchester United’s form over the past six games shows no wins within 90 minutes, there is no denying that a 2-2 draw with Premier League leaders Liverpool and a 1-1 draw and subsequent penalty-shootout victory over Arsenal were good results.

United will be high on confidence after those performances and Ruben Amorim has seemingly found the players best suited to his system. That spells bad news for Southampton, who head to Old Trafford in desperate need of points.

The Saints are rock bottom on just six points - ten from safety - and a 5-0 rout at home to Brentford was their tenth Premier League match without a win. Ivan Juric has yet to get a tune out of his struggling side and defeat awaits them in Manchester.

However, United’s forwards are nowhere near as potent as Brentford’s dynamic duo of Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, with the Red Devils netting just three goals in their last five games, suggesting a similar level of thrashing is unlikely to plague the Saints this time.

Manchester United vs Southampton Tip 1: Manchester United to win and under 3.5 goals @ 5/4 with bet365

Fernandes fancied to find the net

Although United’s attackers have struggled for consistency this term, captain Bruno Fernandes has been as reliable as ever, scoring four goals and providing six assists in the Premier League.

The Portuguese netted United’s goal against Arsenal last time and the fact he takes penalties for the Red Devils makes him an appealing bet to score against the Saints, who have given away three spot-kicks this season.

Fernandes has a good record against Southampton, scoring three goals and providing three assists in his last six appearances against Thursday’s visitors, and he is worth backing to find the net again.

Manchester United vs Southampton Tip 2: Bruno Fernandes anytime goalscorer @ 7/4 with bet365

Maguire may punish aerially weak Saints

The most-watched shot of the weekend before last belonged to Harry Maguire, who must have seen his fluffed chance against Liverpool more times than he would have liked.

The England centre-back skied a gilt-edged chance to win the game in the closing seconds at Anfield but he may fare better with any opportunities that come his way on Thursday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s fixtures, only Wolves (15) had conceded more set-piece goals than Southampton’s 11 in the Premier League this term, suggesting an aerial weakness could be exploited by United and the towering Maguire in particular.

He has taken a shot in each of his last three league games and can guide one on target against the sorry Saints.

Manchester United vs Southampton Tip 3: Harry Maguire over 0.5 shots on target @ 11/4 with bet365