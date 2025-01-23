Get three Man United vs Rangers predictions and betting tips from our football expert, ahead of Thursday's 20:00 Europa League clash (23/01/2025).

Rangers have never beaten Manchester United in four attempts and that run looks set to go on this week when the pair clash at Old Trafford in a mouthwatering contest.

Both sides have had their issues in domestic competition and will welcome the distraction of European matters as they look to improve their fortunes away from league travails.

Manchester United vs Rangers Betting Tips

Manchester United to win & both teams score @ 15/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Manchester United to win 2-1 @ 15/2 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Amad Diallo first goalscorer @ 11/2 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Red Devils to avoid trouble

Manchester United are having a tough time of things in the Premier League, having won just two of their last nine league matches, but things have been much better in the Europa League where they have won three and drawn three of their six matches.

And they start the penultimate round of matches in seventh spot and with the incentive of sealing an automatic place in the last-16 with a victory over Rangers on Thursday, something they are fancied to do.

Backing United comes with a degree of caution at the moment, but they have not been beaten in four meetings with the Glasgow giants, keeping clean sheets in each contest.

Another blank may be beyond United on Thursday, but they have played with a greater sense of freedom in this competition this term and they could edge past a Rangers side who are winless in their last five fixtures away from Ibrox, while they arrive in Manchester with depleted squad due to injuries and ineligibility for this competition.

Manchester United vs Rangers Tip 1: Manchester United to win & both teams score @ 15/8 with bet365

Gers to finally breach United

Rangers have never scored in four meetings with United but they head to Old Trafford in good goalscoring form and they are fancied to break their duck against the Red Devils.

The Gers have scored 11 goals across their last three matches while both teams have scored in five of United's six Europa League matches this term.

It's 12 matches since Ruben Amorim's side last kept a clean sheet so there is added reason to expect an away goal on Thursday evening, and although they are unlikely to cut loose, they should have enough to secure the win.

Manchester United vs Rangers Tip 2: Manchester United to win 2-1 @ 15/2 with bet365

Amad to maintain his hot streak

Rasmus Hojlund is Manchester United's leading scorer in this competition with five goals this term, but the young striker has been overshadowed by in-form team-mate Amad Diallo in recent weeks.

Diallo bagged a hat-trick in last week's win over Southampton to take his tally to nine goals for the season and has struck six times in his last nine outings for the Red Devils.

His last four goals have all come beyond the 80-minute mark, meaning that he looks a generous price to open the scoring at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Manchester United vs Rangers Tip 3: Amad Diallo first goalscorer @ 11/2 with bet365