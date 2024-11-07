Check out our football expert’s Manchester United vs PAOK predictions and betting tips, prior to Thursday’s 20:00 Europa League clash (7/11/2024).

Manchester United are making hard work of their Uefa Europa League campaign with three draws from three matches but they can improve their mid-table position with a victory over PAOK Salonika who have taken just a point from their trio of fixtures.

Manchester United vs PAOK Betting Tips

Red Devils to avoid any trouble

Manchester United have had another week to come to terms with the sacking of Erik ten Hag but that also means they have had more time to shake off the slumber they were in under the Dutchman.

The Red Devils weren't great in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea last Sunday but this looks a much more comfortable contest for United under the stewardship of former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Old Trafford outfit hammered Leicester 5-2 in their EFL Cup fixture immediately after Ten Hag's departure and a comfortable win can be expected in this contest, despite the fact they have won just two of their last ten matches in all competitions.

United have kept five clean sheets this season but they can add another to that tally with a win without conceding on Thursday, as Salonika have lost their last two matches against English opposition (Chelsea) without scoring.

Manchester United vs PAOK Tip 1: Manchester United to win to nil @ 11/10 with bet365

Deluge of goals unlikely

Manchester United have been way off the pace this season and it is hard to see them hitting top gear on Thursday, so a 2-0 home win looks a decent bet in this encounter.

The Red Devils face a tricky trip to Ipswich in the Premier League at the weekend and Van Nistelrooy is hampered by a lengthy injury list.

However, he should still have enough in reserve to secure a modest victory and the floodgates are unlikely to open for a United side who have scored more than twice in a game on just four occasions this season.

Manchester United vs PAOK Tip 2: Manchester United to win 2-0 @ 6/1 with bet365

Bruno to land another crucial blow

Bruno Fernandes has scored three goals in Manchester United's last two matches and the Portuguese playmaker should be backed to get on the score sheet again this week.

Fernandes scored from the spot against Chelsea last Sunday and he will likely be on penalty duty again to help the cause in this bet.

The United skipper looks rejuvenated following the exit of Erik ten Hag and he can play his part in a United victory on Thursday evening.

Manchester United vs PAOK Tip 3: Bruno Fernandes to score at anytime @ 13/8 with bet365