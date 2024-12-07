Get three Man Utd vs Notts Forest predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Saturday’s 17:30 Premier League clash (07/12/2024).

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the Ruben Amorim era when they play host to a Nottingham Forest side on a downward spiral.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Manchester United to win @ 4/6 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Bruno Fernandes to score or assist @ 10/11 with bet365

Manchester United over 2.5 team goals @ 9/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Red Devils to bounce back from midweek disappointment

Manchester United fell to their first defeat since the departure of Erik ten Hag on Wednesday night as Arsenal renewed their Premier League title challenge at the Emirates, but the Red Devils held their own for the most part and can class it as a positive defensive performance at least.

United offered little with the ball in midweek but they should get a lot more freedom against a Nottingham Forest side whose excellent early season form has dropped off dramatically.

The Tricky Trees’ 3-0 defeat at the Etihad on Wednesday made it three losses in their last four matches, and the sixth-place side have won only one of their last five on the road.

Ruben Amorim’s side have won both home games under the Portuguese manager and have won five of their eight games since Ten Hag left the club. That includes five wins and one draw from six home fixtures, and that home support could guide them to victory on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Manchester United to win @ 4/6 with Betfred

Captain Fernandes to make an impact

Bruno Fernandes’ opportunities for attacking play were limited at the Emirates, but the Manchester United captain has, as always, been a major player in their success going forward since Ten Hag’s sacking.

The Portuguese midfielder has four goals and nine assists for his club in all competitions this season and eight of those 13 goal contributions have come in his eight games under Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ruben Amorim.

He has completed an impressive 28 shot-creating actions across his five Premier League games in this period and he has four goal contributions in seven meetings with Nottingham Forest, so back him to make a difference on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Bruno Fernandes to score or assist @ 10/11 with bet365

Trees finding it tricky at the back

Nottingham Forest’s first ten games of the season left them with 19 points and an excellent defensive record of just seven goals conceded, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side seem to have fallen apart at the advent of winter.

The Tricky Trees have lost three of their last four games and have conceded three goals in each of these losses. That spells bad news against a new-look Manchester United side in fine goalscoring form at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have scored 18 goals in their last six home matches and have notched three or more in their last three at home, so they look good value for a few goals on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Manchester United over 2.5 team goals @ 9/4 with bet365