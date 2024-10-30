Get three Man Utd vs Leicester predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Wednesday’s 19:45 EFL Cup clash (30/10/2024).

A mere two days after Erik ten Hag’s sacking, the Manchester United he has left behind must engage in an EFL clash with Leicester. Ruud Van Nistelrooy has taken the helm, but with so little time, one wonders what impact he can have on the ailing Red Devils.

Man Utd vs Leicester Betting Tips

Man Utd to Win & Under 4 Goals @13/10 with bet365

Over 4 Cards @5/4 with bet365

Man Utd Over 5.5 Shots on Target @4/9 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Fraught for the Foxes at Old Trafford

New manager bounce is a very real thing, and whilst United have rarely been counted on for results of late, in this match they should not falter.

The Foxes haven’t fared well against the Red Devils either, losing both of their most recent meetings, without scoring a single goal.

They have equally been struggling when facing sides outside of the bottom four, with just two victories to their name, one over the winless Saints, and another over Bournemouth at home.

Neither paint the best of pictures about Leicester's chances on the road, and with United’s new man, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, in desperate need of a victory, this match should swing their way.

Goals should not climb too high in this one either. None of Man Utd’s league matches have seen more than three scored, and they are expected to control much of the play at home.

Leicester certainly haven’t been keeping it quiet when it comes to goals, but when at Old Trafford they seem to struggle, their trips here having stayed below the four goals line since 2016.

United will secure a crucial victory in Van Nistelrooy’s opener, yet it will remain in check, to say the least.

Man Utd vs Leicester Tip 1: Man Utd to Win & Under 4 Goals @13/10 with bet365

Bookings on the Cards

Both these sides have had their fair share of frustrations this term, and this has shone through in the number of bookings each has picked up so far.

Each sit within the top five of sides when it comes to bookings this season, both having picked up 27, in just the nine games we have seen so far.

So much so, that each is averaging three cards per match, which when combined is easily enough to cover the over four line.

There is little love lost between these two sides, and with a spot in the fifth round, and the continued chance at what is realistically the only silverware each has a shot at, the game is hardly expected to be a quiet one.

Man Utd vs Leicester Tip 2: Over 4 Cards @5/4 with bet365

Devils Hitting the Mark

For all their, oftentimes, hellish performances, United haven’t shied away from hitting the target, perhaps even being unfairly rewarded.

Something that is certainly set to continue against a Leicester side that has proven a lack of defensive acumen, often conceding 6 or more shots on target per match.

This should come in handy for the line, especially when coupled with the fact that United have been averaging 6.25 shots on target per match,

United will want to make a statement in their first game under the new manager, and nothing will say that more than an effective attacking performance.

Man Utd vs Leicester Tip 3: Man Utd Over 5.5 Shots on Target @4/9 with bet365