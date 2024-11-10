Our football expert offers his Man Utd vs Leicester predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at 14:00 (10/11/2024).

Ruud van Nistelrooy's stint as interim boss of the Red Devils will draw to an end with the visit of the Foxes and the Dutchman will be keen to hand the reins to Ruben Amorim with a four-game unbeaten sequence in place.

Manchester United vs Leicester Betting Tips

Red Devils can catch Foxes again

These teams met in the EFL Cup last month in the first game of the post-Erik ten Hag era and they provided quite the spectacle with six first-half goals as United ran out 5-2 winners.

With a draw against Chelsea and a Europa League win over PAOK on his record since, van Nistelrooy has thus far done a good job minding the shop while the Old Trafford hierarchy went about poaching Amorim from his post as Sporting Lisbon boss.

The former United frontman has been aided by playing all of his games at home and will have that luxury again now. He can sign off with another success but Leicester could well get on the scoresheet.

United's clean sheet on Thursday was only their second in 10 games. Leicester aren't winning as many games as Steve Cooper would like but the EFL Cup shootout win at Walsall in September is the only time in 13 league and cup games this season they have failed to score.

They can continue that good record now but conceding four times in the opening 45 minutes in Manchester last month is a very recent and troubling memory and, with the merest hint of some much-needed wind in their sails, van Nistelrooy's United can bookend his stint in charge with a second high-scoring Old Trafford win over Leicester.

Diallo raring to go again

Amad Diallo was the matchwinner for United on Thursday evening, netting a second-half brace as they overcame PAOK in the Europa League.

The 22-year-old Ivorian was having his first start in six games, since last month's 3-3 draw in Porto, and van Nistelrooy suggested he was "our best player in the first half", before "winning us the game in the second".

The interim boss also conceded that spending a prolonged period out of the starting XI in recent weeks may have been a motivating factor for Diallo in his starring role.

He found time to praise the work ethic and desire shown from the winger, both on game day and in training, and Diallo will surely feel his reward should now come in the form of a start against Leicester in the league.

The Foxes have only managed one clean sheet in 10 attempts so far, and Diallo should get chances to add to his European brace.

Ndidi card count to rise

Foxes midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is already on three Premier League bookings for the season and is on course to reach a seasonal high tally not breached since 2018/19 when he had eight in the league.

He also managed a booking in a preseason friendly against Lens in August. Ndidi made three fouls during his 71-minute stint in last weekend's draw at Ipswich and a similar foul-count here may lead him to another caution.

