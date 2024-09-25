Manchester United vs FC Twente Predictions and Betting Tips: Red Devils too strong for Twente

Our football betting expert offers his Manchester United vs FC Twente predictions and betting tips ahead of their Europa League clash on Wednesday.

Making their first appearance in the Europa League in just over 10 years, Twente face a tough return to the competition when they make the trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Manchester United vs FC Twente Betting Tips

Manchester United to win to nil @ 6/5 with bet365

Alejandro Garnacho to score anytime @ 3/1 with bet365

Bart van Rooij and Kobbie Mainoo to be booked @ 20/1 with bet365

United can shutout Twente

After a 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool, United have worked hard on shoring up their defence and it has been paying off for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Since that heavy loss to Arne Slot’s Reds, United have kept clean sheets in all of their following three games against Southampton, Barnsley and Crystal Palace.

Defensive resilience was lacking from the Red Devils last season, but it appears they have been making steps in the right direction, with Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt forming a strong partnership in the heart of the backline.

Wednesday’s game will be a big step up for a Twente side that have won three of their eight games so far this season.

Manchester United vs FC Twente Tip 1: Manchester United to win to nil @ 6/5 with bet365

Garnacho can strike on the big stage

Bagging a brace of goals in a 7-0 demolition job on Barnsley in the EFL Cup last week, Alejandro Garnacho will be hoping to add to his goal tally for United here.

Also scoring in the 3-0 win at Southampton, Garnacho has now netted three goals in United’s last three games and can continue his goalscoring form against Twente.

Manchester United vs FC Twente Tip 2: Alejandro Garnacho to score anytime @ 3/1 with bet365

Duo can land in hot water

With Garnacho expected to be a handful down the left side for United and with Diogo Dalot also looking to overload that flank, Twente right-back Bart van Rooij looks set for a busy night at Old Trafford.

Only one player was shown more yellows than Van Rooij for his former club NEC last season and it would be little surprise to see the 23-year-old booked again here.

The same can be said for Kobbie Mainoo, who has been picking up more yellow cards than boss Ten Hag would like.

With three bookings, Mainoo is joint-first when it comes to yellow cards in the Premier League this season.

Along with a yellow of Van Rooij, there is plenty of value to be had in combining the two players to be booked in what should be an intense battle at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs FC Twente Tip 3: Bart van Rooij and Kobbie Mainoo to be booked @ 20/1 with bet365