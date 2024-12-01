Manchester United vs Everton Bet Builder Tips: 10/1 Bet Backed in Premier League Clash

Check out our football experts' Man Utd vs Everton bet builder tips, as the Red Devils get set to take an easy victory over the ailing Toffees.

Ruben Amorim will take to the touchline of Old Trafford for the first time in the league this Sunday. They will be welcoming an Everton outfit, staunch under Sean Dyche, but with little inspiration, and seemingly aspiration when it comes to claiming three points.

An opening day draw to Ipswich will haunt Amorim, as his appointment has hardly gone to plan so far. An Everton side battling relegation fears has proven dangerous to many in the past and may cause the new Man Utd manager more issues than he was anticipating.

Manchester United vs Everton Bet Builder Tips

Man Utd to Win to Nil @ 6/4 with Betfred

Under 11.5 Corners @ 8/11 with Betfred

20-35 Booking Points @ 13/8 with Betfred

Total Odds: 10.34/1 with Betfred

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your Betfred welcome offer

Check out our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers to claim free football bets

Learn about the UK’s best bookmakers with our guide to the best betting sites around

Toffees Troubles Gifting United

United will be in the hunt for their first league win under Amorim if only to attempt to silence many of the doubts that still surround the side.

Handily however they look set to claim an easy victory over the Toffees whose failures in front of goal seem as prevalent as ever.

Coming into the match Everton have scored just one goal in a whole month's worth of play. Yes, Sean Dyche’s defensive football has come back to bite the Toffees, who seemingly cannot even buy a goal at present.

As such the clean sheet looks to be well within United’s grasp, with them simply needing to score in order to claim the victory to nil.

United’s consummate victory only further backed up their head-to-head form, as the Red Devils won all three of their last meetings with the Toffees without conceding a goal.

Everton have floundered in the face of goal and United of late, and should struggle to find much of anything in this one.

Manchester United vs Everton Bet Builder Tip 1: Man Utd to Win to Nil @ 6/4 with Betfred

A Pittance of Set Pieces

Despite these sides looking so outmatched comparatively, there is one aspect of the game they are both equally poor at, earning corners.

So much so that the under 11.5 line looks prudent, as neither seems to have a penchant for forcing their opponents to put the ball out.

United are only averaging a mere 5.17 corners per game at Old Trafford, but have actively only earned more than five twice so far.

And the Toffees hardly carry their own water here, earning a lowly 4.5 when on the road.

Combined this cannot even scratch the 11.5 line, but Old Trafford have only seen their line hit twice so far all term.

Neither side is exactly flying up front either right now, which will only continue to cut into the corners, keeping the line firmly in play.

Manchester United vs Everton Bet Builder Tip 2: Under 11.5 Corners @ 8/11 with Betfred

Comfortable on the Cards

There is little true animosity between United and this half of the city of Liverpool, and the Toffees do not possess the same hatred for United that the Reds do.

And this is expected to shine through in the match as the cards are unlikely to fly about with abandon.

Despite sitting near the bottom of the table, Everton have one of the lowest card rates in the league.

Ruben Amorim seems to be instilling some discipline into his boys as well, as seen against Ipswich, as it had the rare honour of seeing no cards.

This game is not going to be as amicable, but a mere two or three bookings will be in hand, as it was the last two times these sides met.

Manchester United vs Everton Bet Builder Tip 3: 20-35 Booking Points @ 13/8 with Betfred