Manchester United vs Brentford betting tips: Predictions and Odds for Premier League clash

Goal brings you the latest Manchester United vs Brentford betting tips ahead of Wednesdays clash, with a Champions League spot in the balance.

Manchester United are hoping to get back to winning ways on Wednesday evening following three Premier League games without a win.

The Red Devils have slipped outside the top four places and face a tough examination as Brentford have proven themselves to be one of the most difficult teams to beat in the top flight this season.

Man Utd vs Brentford betting tips:

Draw and both teams to score @ 15/4 with Bet365

Ivan Toney to score anytime @ 21/10 with Bet365

Scott McTominay to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365

Brentford to make life tough for United

The Bees have been in tremendous form this season and a place in Europe for the 2023-24 is certainly not beyond Thomas Frank’s side.

They are incredibly tough to beat, evidenced by the fact that no team in the Premier League has drawn more games than them this season.

Brentford have lost only one of their last 16 matches and battered United 4-0 at home at the beginning of the season.

Erik ten Hag’s side have made obvious improvements since then but they have shown vulnerabilities in recent times, not scoring in any of their last three top flight games, stemming back to the 7-0 Liverpool humiliation at Anfield.

A few of their key players such as Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have gone off the boil slightly and they haven’t looked as threatening going forward.

Brentford have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven games so United could get some joy in terms of their attack, but the Bees are primed to frustrate United on Wednesday evening.

Man Utd vs Brentford Bet 1:

Toney’s dream season to continue

Only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Ivan Toney, which is a clear indication of the company he is keeping.

Toney is fast becoming an all-round centre-forward and his form led to international honours last month.

He has scored 17 goals in the Premier League this season and seven in 12 since the season’s return after the World Cup.

Toney grabbed two assists versus United in August and also scored against them last season, meaning he certainly knows how to perform against the Red Devils.

Man Utd vs Brentford Bet 2:

McTominay could draw the ire of referee

United have had injury and suspension problems recently, meaning Scott McTominay has been getting more game time.

It has been a frustrating season for the Scotland international who has gradually slipped down the pecking order with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Fred ahead of him.

However, with Casemiro suspended and Eriksen injured, McTominay has been playing more regularly.

That lack of sharpness may catch up with him, though, and his yellow card record this season stands at eight, a fair amount considering he has only started 14 games for United.

One of those was in the reverse fixture in August and Brentford may seek to exploit the skeleton United midfield once more.

Man Utd vs Brentford bet 3: