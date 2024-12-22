Check out our football expert’s Man Utd vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips, prior to Sunday’s 14:00 Premier League clash (22/12/2024).

Amid a Sunday packed full of football, Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United outfit, still famed for its inconsistency, get set to welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford.

The Cherries have been growing all term long, and rest comfortably in the top half of the table, well above that of the Red Devils. United have some places to make up from 13th, yet with a mere three points separating them United could clamber back up the table with speed.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Man Utd to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @ 6/4

Over 6 Man Utd Corners @ 11/10

Over 3 Bournemouth Corners @ 2/5

Amorim Marking his Territory

Ruben Amorim hasn’t quite been the true breath of fresh air United required, as they seem to have maintained their hot and cold nature.

But he has improved their attacking ability, and now he needs to secure Old Trafford as his fortress. Something that was going well until an unseemly loss to Nottingham Forest, but they have been proving everyone’s bogey side this term.

Regardless, United can ill afford any more slip-ups at home now, and victory over the Cherries is a must as just one loss in their last four here sets the hosts up well. A recent victory over their bitter rivals City will also do wonders for the side coming into this one.

Goals have hardly been the issue either, as every home game helmed by Amorim to this point has seen the over 2.5 goal line covered comfortably, regardless of the competition.

Bournemouth haven’t been taking it lightly when it comes to goals either, with five of their last seven league outings seeing three or more scored.

United need their Portuguese experiment to go well, and Amorim needs to lay claim to Old Trafford, something they can do this weekend, but only with goals.

Man Utd to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @ 6/4

Devils taking Flight

For all the issues that can be taken with United to this point of the term, one impressive stat has been maintained. Their impressive corner rate when at home.

Yes, so much so that they have actively earned seven or more corners in every match at Old Trafford this term.

This is a rate that hasn’t been put off by opposition, maintaining it against both Liverpool and Tottenham, nor result, as even when losing it doesn't halt.

It is unlikely the Cherries will put a halt to something that has landed eight separate times now, as for all their failings Man Utd seem to have nailed down their corner rate.

Over 6 Man Utd Corners @ 11/10

Cherries Cornering the Market

Sticking with the theme, Bournemouth haven’t been entirely lacking when it comes to corners either, possessing their own 100% record, even if it is a tad smaller on the road.

The Cherries have earned three or more corners in every single away match this term, similarly to United, often in the face of better opposition and poor results.

United have hardly been circumspect at the back either, and could well open the door for this line to go much higher. But, a perfect record cannot be sniffed at; we are taking the over 3 line and expecting it to be covered with ease.

Over 3 Bournemouth Corners @ 2/5