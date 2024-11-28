Our football expert offers his Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt predictions and betting tips, before Thursday's 20:00 UEFA Europa League meeting (28/11/2024).

United need to start turning draws into wins and will see the visit of Bodo/Glimt as a golden chance to put three points on the board.

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Seasoned Norwegians can test Amorim's patience

It's played one, drawn one for Manchester United under new boss Ruben Amorim, and that's a result Red Devils' fans are getting used to.

Seven of United's last 13 matches have ended in stalemates culminating in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Ipswich in the Premier League.

United only mustered 11 efforts at Portman Road and Ipswich had more shots on target, illustrating to Amorim that a quick-fix at a club which had stagnated under Erik Ten Hag looks unlikely.

It means Amorim will be tempted to send out a strongest possible side against Bodo/Glimt, who have seven points after four rounds of Europa League action, one more than their hosts.

The Norwegian league leaders have beaten both Porto and Braga in the competition, while drawing 0-0 at Belgian aces Union Saint-Gilloise. Their one defeat was 2-1 at home to Qarabag last time out, a game in which they racked up 23 chances.

They are a strong, well-organised team who won five out of six Champions League qualifiers this season before crashing out on the back of a luckless 2-0 defeat at Red Star. They are more than good enough to avoid a hammering.

Hauge a threat to Amorim's new-look defence

Ipswich got plenty of joy against Amorim's reshaped defence on Sunday and Bodo/Glimt can expect to have their moments.

The Norwegians are averaging 14 shots per game in the Europa League with Jesper Hauge leading the way with 11.

The Norwegian international striker has scored eight domestic goals this season and three in Europe, and also found the net for his country in a Nations League win over Slovenia in the international break.

Hauge has an eye for goal and can at least test out Andre Onana in the home goal.

Bodo backed to keep United's corner count down

Amorim's United won only three corners at Ipswich at the weekend and there is no reason to presume their corner count will go through the roof on Thursday.

Yes, they average eight per game in Europe, but far less than that in the Premier League - 5.3 - and the over/unders corner count is perhaps pitched too high at 10.5.

