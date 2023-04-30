Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds ahead of Premier League clash

Goal brings you the latest Manchester United vs Aston Villa betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Sunday’s 14:00 game.

Man Utd against Aston Villa could prove to be one of the best games of the weekend, as both teams fight it out for European spots. United are looking to secure their Champions League spot as Villa are looking to maybe take the challenge to the top four, or at the very least secure Europa League football.

A beaten and battered United will face Villa, after one of their most intense weeks of football, with three games in seven days, with a 120 minute semi final, and a clash against Spurs, could Villa look to capitalise upon this.

Man Utd vs Aston Villa Betting Predictions:

Over 2.5 goals and Both Teams to Score @20/21 with bet365

2+ cards for each team @6/4 with bet365

Watkins to have 1.5+ shots on target @ 6/4 with bet365

Goals abound for both teams

With a massive week of football behind Man U, it could be feasible that they may well be susceptible to a slip this weekend against and in form Villa, with goal scoring threat Olli Watkins.

United have been imperious at home this year and boast an impressive 1.8 home goals scored this season, and with Rashford back, who’s scored 28 this season so far, you could see a few from United here.

But this isn't to count Villa out, unbeaten in their last five, and with Watkins on a streak with four in the last five, and facing a United defence that is seriously lacking due to injuries, one could feasibly see Villa scoring one if not more.

All of this should amount to an impressive and open game of football, with goals flying about and both teams scoring.

Man U vs Villa Bet 1: Over 2.5 goals and Both Teams to Score @20/21 with bet365

Cards a piece, in testy game

With so much on the line in this game, European football in the balance, the ref could well be in his book a few times this evening.

Both teams average over 2 cards per game, and complete this around 63% of the games they play in. What's more however is the state of play and contextual indicators.

United are battered, bruised and tired. With three games in seven days, and players unused to being in the starting lineup, all things conducive to cards coming out.

Villa aren't one to back down from a battle, if United decide to come out swinging and sloppy, giving up cards one can see the lions biting back with a few bookings of their own.

On the whole the game seems poised for over 2 cards each and at 6/4 it’s great value.

Man U vs Villa Bet 2: 2+ cards for each team @6/4 with bet365

Watkins to test the goalie

Ollie Watkins has been on an incredible run this season scoring 15 so far with six assists. He could well look to attempt to improve on this against a poor looking United back line.

Averaging 1.43 shots on target per game, as well as being an aerial threat and taking penalties, Watkins will get many opportunities to let loose and hopefully test the goalie.

With McTominay, Varane and Martinez all out with injuries, and the out of form Lindelof and Maguire starting, Watkins could well make light work of these a pop a few shots off at goal.

At 6/4 this is of great value to punters and could improve any bet builder or acca massively.

Man U vs Villa Bet 3: Watkins to have 1.5+ shots on target @ 6/4 with bet365