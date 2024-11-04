Ruben Amorim’s Tactics: How to Bet on Manchester United in the Premier League

Manchester United acted swiftly to appoint Ruben Amorim following the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have made their worst-ever start to a season since 1985/86, so there are plenty of problems for the Sporting coach to address when he officially takes the reins at Old Trafford at the start of the international break.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been tasked with managing the team in the meantime. The former Manchester United striker has adopted the same formation used by Erik ten Hag, but Amorim’s arrival should bring about wholesale changes. We take a look at how the Red Devils will set up under the new boss and where players might fit in.

Premier League Outright Market Manchester United Odds Top 6 Finish 5/2

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The Red Devils’ Defence Suited to New Setup

A change in formation is the most obvious change we will see at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim has been immensely successful in Portugal by playing with three central defenders, and he is widely expected to stick with that setup at Manchester United.

In the first transfer window under INEOS, Manchester United invested in two new centre-backs, so Amorim has plenty of options in that area. The deeper players will be expected to be heavily involved in building attacks from the back.

Andre Onana has showcased the ability to act as a playmaker between the sticks. Lisandro Martinez and Leny Yoro will likely be the first-choice wide centre-backs when the latter returns from injury. Both are adept in possession and are willing to carry the ball out from the back.

Ruben Amorim placed great trust in Manuel Ugarte at Sporting. The Uruguayan has struggled in his limited minutes thus far, but is likely to partner Kobbie Mainoo in United’s midfield thanks to his mobility.

Diogo Dalot and Mazraoui have made the full-back spots their own in the early stages of this season. Both are suited to venturing forward with the ball, utilising the space in front of them within Amorim’s system.

Since the start of last season, Sporting have conceded an average of 0.73 goals per game in the Primeira Liga. Ruben aims to bring that defensive solidity to Old Trafford.

Amorim Can Breathe Life into United’s Attack

The attacking third is where the bulk of Manchester United’s problems lie. They finished last season with a negative goal difference in the Premier League.

Manchester United have scored an average of 0.9 goals per game this season, the third-fewest in the top tier of English football. However, they have significantly underperformed their xG of 17.81, which provides some optimism for the new manager.

Thankfully for United, Sporting thrive in attack. They have scored an average of 2.98 goals per league game since the start of the 2023/24 campaign, more than any other side in Portugal’s top flight.

Amorim’s 3-4-3 setup has no space for traditional wide players. The Portuguese coach instead uses two inside forwards to partner the striker, meaning the likes of Alejandro Garnacho will need to adapt. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford will likely be favoured from the get-go, but players like Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount have a chance to force their way into the starting 11.

Similar to ten Hag, Amorim also prefers his teams to press from the front. Manchester United's players possess the energy and technical skills to execute the new manager's directives. The team should also benefit from moving away from Erik ten Hag’s chaotic approach.

Manchester United have sacked two managers before Christmas since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. They went on to finish in the top six in both of those campaigns under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick respectively. We can back the Red Devils to repeat this feat at big odds thanks to their disastrous start.

Predicted Manchester United Line-up Under Amorim

Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Mazraoui; Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund