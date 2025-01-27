Why United’s Lack of Firepower Means it’s Time to Bet Against Goals

Lisandro Martinez netted the sole goal in the Red Devils' victory over Fulham on Sunday, hinting at more low-scoring games in the weeks ahead.

Manchester United’s attack continues to falter, yet Ruben Amorim is hesitant to bring Marcus Rashford back into the lineup.

Market Odds Steau Bucharest vs Manchester United - Under 2.5 Goals EVENS Manchester United vs Crystal Palace - Under 2.5 Goals 19/20

No Way Back For Rashford?

Marcus Rashford netted the first goal of Ruben Amorim’s tenure at Manchester United. Many hoped that a change of manager would help revitalise the former England international’s career however that hasn’t materialised.

Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were dropped ahead of the Manchester Derby in December, but Garnacho has worked his way back into the team. It now seems unlikely that Marcus will return to the team, and a loan move has been suggested to various clubs during the January transfer window.

Amorim claimed he would play Jorge Vital, Manchester United’s goalkeeping coach, over “a player who doesn’t give maximum every day.” The Portuguese boss is attempting to change the culture at Old Trafford and Rashford seems to be one of the casualties of that change.

Manchester United’s struggles in attack have continued. Neither Joshua Zirkzee nor Rasmus Hojlund are a regular threat in front of goal. Hojlund hasn’t scored since the 2-0 win over Viktoria Plzen on December 12th. Zirkzee’s last goal came in the 4-3 EFL Cup defeat against Tottenham a week later.

United’s Faltering Attack

Manchester United’s clash with Fulham saw a collective xG (expected goals) of just 0.92, which was the lowest in a Premier League game since the start of last season. Amorim’s team managed just four attempts, scoring with their only shot on target. The Red Devils’ attacking woes are showing no signs of subsiding, so we are backing against goals in their upcoming fixtures.

Amorim’s side face Steaua Bucharest in the final league phase game of the Europa League on Thursday. A point would likely be enough to ensure United finish in the top 8, so don’t expect an expansive attacking display. Bucharest's seven games in the competition so far have averaged 2.43 goals per match, with four of those games resulting in under 2.5 goals.

The Red Devils’ matches have seen an average of just 2.61 goals per game, the fourth-fewest in the Premier League. Under Amorim, the team are scoring an average of just 1.33 goals per league game.

They have experienced some defensive difficulties, but they showed improvement on that front in the win over Fulham. United face Crystal Palace this weekend, a team they drew 0-0 against when they squared off back in September. The Eagles won 1-0 on their last visit to Old Trafford, making under 2.5 goals an attractive option here.