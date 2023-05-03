Manchester City vs West Ham Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds ahead of Premier League clash

Goal brings you the latest Man City vs West Ham betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Wednesday's 20:00 Premier League kick off on Sky

Manchester City followed up last week's imperious 4-1 win over, Premier League title rivals, Arsenal with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Fulham on Sunday, and it is unlikely they'll slip up at home to West Ham.

The Hammers have been in good goalscoring form themselves, drawing 2-2 with Arsenal and winning 4-0 at in-form Bournemouth recently. But their defensive frailties were exposed in Saturday's 4-3 defeat at Crystal Palace and it is hard to see them keeping City's forwards quiet on Wednesday night.

Man City vs West Ham Predictions:

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Manchester City to win & both teams to score @ 13/8 with bet365

Erling Haaland to score two or more goals @ 7/4 with bet365

Over 1.5 first-half goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Clean sheet could elude classy Citizens again

Manchester City are bidding to make it 14 wins in 15 games in all competitions when they host West Ham and most of their recent victories have been by a wide margin.

Fulham restricted City to a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage on Sunday but the champions' recent home results include a 4-1 victory over Liverpool, without injured top scorer Erling Haaland, a 3-0 defeat of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and that brilliant 4-1 success against Arsenal.

City have scored 27 goals in their last six home matches in all competitions and that statistic means Pep Guardiola probably isn't losing too much sleep over his team's lack of clean sheets.

Backing Manchester City to win and both teams to score has been a winning bet in eight of their last 11 Premier League matches, including the last five, and it looks a likely outcome once again.

As West Ham's 4-3 loss at Palace on Saturday demonstrated, they are more comfortable going forward than they are in defence. Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma are among their in-form attacking options and they can get on the scoresheet in a losing cause at the Etihad.

Man City vs West Ham Bet 1: City to win & both teams to score @ 13/8 with bet365

Hotshot Haaland should hurt Hammers

Erling Haaland reached 50 goals, all comps, for the season in the weekend win at Fulham and the City scoring sensation should add to his astonishing tally against West Ham.

Haaland notched a third-minute penalty at Craven Cottage, having had to wait until the 95th minute before beating Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale last week.

He had five shots on target against the Gunners, flashing another effort narrowly wide, and could easily have had a hat-trick against the team who have topped the table for most of the campaign.

Haaland scored twice in City's win at West Ham in August and is worth backing to repeat the feat on Wednesday.

Man City vs West Ham Bet 2: Haaland to score two or more goals @ 7/4 with bet365

Expect a high-scoring first half at the Etihad

Fast starts have been a feature of both Manchester City and West Ham's recent games so backing over 1.5 first-half goals looks a solid bet.

It has been a winner in four of City's last five league games, landing in the 13th minute of last month's home win over Leicester and in the 15th minute at Fulham on Sunday.

The Hammers' last five matches in all competitions have featured 15 goals before half-time. They were 2-0 down inside ten minutes at home to Arsenal and trailed 3-2 at Crystal Palace after just 35 minutes on Saturday so a cagey start to Wednesday's fixture looks unlikely.

Man City vs West Ham Bet 3: Over 1.5 first-half goals @ 11/10 with bet365