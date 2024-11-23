Check out our football expert’s Manchester City vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips, before Saturday's 17:30 Premier League clash (23/11/2024).

Manchester City are in the unfamiliar position of having lost their last four matches and they are five points behind leaders Liverpool on the resumption of domestic football following the latest international break.

Things haven't been any better for Tottenham, who are 10th in the table having won just five of their opening 11 league matches, and a lively encounter looks likely at the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Guardiola facing further frustration

Pep Guardiola has never lost four straight fixtures during his managerial career so you can guarantee he will have been agonising across the international break about how to get his side back to winning ways in a bid to narrow the gap at the top of the Premier League.

One thing that might work in his favour is the fact that City are back on home soil, as all four defeats have come away from the Etihad where they have won 11 of their last 12 league matches, however, their record against Tottenham on their own patch is sketchy and they may not have things all their own way once more.

Spurs have lost just one of their last three trips to the home of the Premier League champions and their last visit ended 3-3 after a thrilling contest just under a year ago.

Before that City ran out 4-2 winners, and it was 3-2 to Tottenham in 2022 when a Harry Kane double landed all three points for the Lilywhites, and goals have been a regular feature in this fixture.

And that looks likely to continue this week with Spurs fancied to nick a point in a contest which sees both teams get on the scoresheet, just as was the case in last season's December dust-up.

Hot shots could show clinical edge

While goals look likely in this encounter, don't assume a hefty total when it comes to shots on target at the Etihad, with the evens about there being no more than 10 looking a decent bet.

Each of the last 12 meetings between these sides have featured no more than 10 shots on goal, with last season's 3-3 thriller making up at exactly 10.

Only one of City's last five fixtures have reached 11, and only one of Spurs' last six outings have cleared the mark of 10 so under 10.5 shots on target looks another solid wager.

More to come from City slicker

Josko Gvardiol has bagged three goals for Manchester City this term and the rampaging defender looks a decent poke at 3/1 to either score or assist in this fixture.

The Croatian is a major threat at set-pieces, an area in which Tottenham are particularly weak at defending, and he will also be given licence to get forward by boss Guardiola.

Spurs will look to play on the front foot and that could open up opportunities for Gvardiol, who scored for Croatia in the 1-1 draw against Portugal in midweek, to make his mark.

